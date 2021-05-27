An updated post transfer portal “Too Early” Top 25 for the 2021-2022 college hoops season

Flagler had a great season for Baylor coming off the bench adding the best perimeter in college basketball toward their National Championship. Furthermore, Flagler is very good in transition spotting up as a shooter in the perimeter shooting 43.4% from three. Next, his movement without the basketball is really good utilizing PinDowns effectively and cutting off the ball as well. Continued, Flagler’s role will increase which will feature him more with the basketball. Therefore, his potential being able to get to the basket and create separation for his shot will be tested. Additionally, his ability to be a knockdown shooter should open up driving lanes for Flagler to attack the lane. Flagler has the potential to be one of the best offensive guards in the country. As for defensively, he will need to further develop to the Baylor defense standard up with improved ball pressure. As well as, being a threat in help while bringing intensity getting back out on his individual matchup. Adam Flagler should have a breakout season for Baylor next season especially offensively.