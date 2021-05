The Lady Wildcats were shut out in back-to-back games, falling 15-0 at Hill City-Northland May 3 and 23-0 at Blackduck May 10. In the loss to the Storm, Laporte managed only two hits and two walks. Paradise Loftus singled to lead off the third but was throw out at second. A couple batters later Hannah Backus reached on a two-out double, with the next batter grounding out to the pitcher.