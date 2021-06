How do you get start started in Rust Console Edition? This punishing PlayStation 4 survival game unfolds in a persistent online world, where you'll not only need to secure your own safety but will need to deal with unpredictable human encounters. While it's possible to team up with the strangers you meet, many will have killed you and looted your corpse before you even have time to plead your case. This makes your decisions in the early moments of your game extremely important. In this Rust Console Edition guide, we're going to explain how to get started, by explaining how to find Wood, Stone, and Cloth. We'll also explain how to build a Base, how to create a respawn point using a Sleeping Bag, and share some general suggestions for what to do next.