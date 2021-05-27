Kathleen Turner On Reuniting With Michael Douglas, How ‘Body Heat’ Changed Movies And Why Fans Want More Jessica Rabbit – The Actor’s Side

The Kominsky Method begins streaming its third and final season — six new episodes — on Friday. If ever there was a reason to tune in and binge the whole thing, it is the presence of none other than Kathleen Turner, once again working opposite Michael Douglas. With Alan Arkin leaving after Season 2 (and the subject of the funeral that kicks off the new season), it seemed natural that Turner, playing Douglas’ character’s ex-wife Roz, would appear in his life again after one memorable guest appearance in Season 2.