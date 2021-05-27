Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa official 'tired of fighting' as vaccine interest drops

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OShuG_0aCa6vtb00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Most Iowa counties declined any more coronavirus vaccine for this week amid a slack in demand, and an official in a county with one of the lowest vaccination rates says she’s given up arguing with people to get shots.

Iowa Department of Public Health officials said based on demand from counties, the state ordered just 7,850 doses of vaccine for this week with 81 of the state’s 99 counties ordering no vaccine.

Wayne County Public Health Administrator Shelley Bickel has stopped trying to convince hesitant people to get vaccinated, saying “We’re just tired of fighting."

Iowa reported 188 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and nine additional deaths.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Vaccination#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related