Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sulphur River Near Talco. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.9 feet. * Flood stage is 20 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Thursday was 22.0 feet. * Forecast...The Sulphur River is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding.