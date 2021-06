When I moved to Germany at the age of 18 I left behind Lagos – a 20 million-strong mega-city with afrobeats booming from loudspeakers at street corners, traffic jams that reached from the mainland and crossed the blue shimmering lagoon all the way to the skyscrapers of Victoria Island, markets that were so large, loud and vibrant that you thought some juju had magically shrunk you to insect-size and you were lost in a beehive. A beehive buzzing with colourful attires, melodious languages, intricately balanced pyramids of bright reds, yellows and greens for sale, and spicy scents that were dynamite for your already-tingling senses.