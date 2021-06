Wright Thompson’s book, ‘Pappyland,’ which is mostly about Kentucky bourbon, a subject I basically didn’t care about at all. So why am I reading it? Well, Thompson did an ESPN podcast called ‘Bloodlines,’ which was about thoroughbred racing, another subject about which I didn’t care at all. But it was so good! The history, the intricacies about an industry that seemed so bizarre and opaque to me, the way other people care so deeply about it, etc. So, anyway, when I heard he was doing a book on bourbon, I was like, OK, I’ll give this a shot, too. And it’s GOOD!