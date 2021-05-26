Cancel
Benton County, MS

Benton County confiscates $297K worth of marijuana on I-22

By TINA CAMPBELL MEADOWS Southern Sentinel
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago
BENTON COUNTY • A Florida man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of stolen goods in Benton County Tuesday, May 25.

According to Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby, Rod Dalupan Cuerbo, 57, was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday evening after the sheriff's department found 198.21 pounds of marijuana in the 18-wheeler that he was driving.

Goolsby said that around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, he was alerted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation that a stolen 18-wheeler from Georgia was headed toward Benton County from Memphis. Deputies set up on I-22 east of Potts Camp looking or the vehicle.

"We were there approximately one hour," said Goolsby. "The trailer came by and we initiated the stop and verified that the trailer was stolen. The driver told us we could search the trailer. Just visually we did not see anything, but we called in a K-9 unit from Union County. The K-9 hit on both the trailer and the truck."

Goolsby said he and deputies opened the trailer and then one of the pallets inside the trailer that did not have any identifying labels on it.

"(The marijuana) was in cardboard boxes in a metal tray that had dryer sheets in the tray," Goolsby continued. "The marijuana was packaged in a little over one pound bags and they were vacuum-sealed."

The sheriff's department confiscated 177 bags of marijuana that weighed 1.12 pounds each. Goolsby said the street value of the drugs is $297,000.

Cuerbo is currently being held in the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted with the case.

Tupelo, MS
