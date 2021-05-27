The Brig Reopening With Revamp

Our favorite It-bag from the '90s is back with an updated look. The fashionable ladies, French actress Ana Girardot, Spanish creative Maria Bernad, Chinese model and painter Nini Li-Yun and model Fatdwa Diawara carry around their Fendi Baguettes instead of the cliched French who carry bread under their arms. Originally designed in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, her vision was a colorful, small, and minimalistic bag with the Fendi logo. Ever since, its introduction the bag was an instant success by introducing wait lists at department stores. It was hot in '90s, but the bag lost its popularity and it didn't have a resurgence until 2019. During that year the Fendi Baguette bag was named the top revival product of the year where the bag had been searched on search engines a whooping 138%! Out of all the logos fashion offers us, the FF Zucca logo print was named Logo of the Year.