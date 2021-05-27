Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

The Brig Reopening With Revamp

By Sam Catanzaro
yovenice.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIconic Abbot Kinney bar back in business Friday sought-after sandwich aficionado Uncle Paulie’s. Iconic Venice bar the Brig is set to reopen with a new look and joined by a sought-after sandwich aficionado. Owned and operated since 2000 by Dave and Patti Reiss, the establishment is now newly joined by...

yovenice.com
