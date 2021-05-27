Christine Flowers: Why we must rise up and battle anti-Semitism

Mark Ruffalo came out on twitter the other day and angered a lot of people, but not the people he usually tends to anger. Ruffalo, a brilliant actor, is as far left as they come. His pet peeves and projects are focused primarily on the environment, and to say he’s a tree hugger is to say that Niagra is a babbling brook. The man believes that evil capitalists have destroyed the environment and he’s attended a lot of high profile protests. You have to give him credit: Unlike Taylor Swift, Alyssa Milano and all the other pretty young things who tweet out their righteous indignation and their “feelings,” Ruffalo puts his body on the line.