Our Family Experience at Banyan Tree DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree Phuket

Private Pool Daniel Haddad

Banyan Tree Phuket is one of the island’s most well known properties and boasts some of the most luxurious accommodation in the Laguna. The tranquil resort is perfect for families and especially those looking to isolate in a relaxing five star resort. As soon as we set foot in the grand lobby the staff greeted us with refreshing welcome drinks and local treats. Check in was smooth and easy and before we knew it we were being swept away to our DoublePool Villa. To say these villas are spacious would be an extreme understatement. Even the long entrance is designed to impress. The large and expansive villa boasted two sprawling en-suite bedrooms, a separate lounge and indoor dining room as well as two outdoor dining tables, a tranquil cabana, and resort size private pool. The indulgent master bedroom is uniquely designed to be surrounded by a serene pool of water where sliding doors led to a stylish table set within the water where you could enjoy tea and coffee each morning. Our children made full use of the extra space and the staff even went out of their way to set up a tent and plenty of treats and toys to ensure they felt right at home.

Our experience was made truly special by the in villa dining experiences. From a grand and delectable afternoon tea served beside the lake to a mouthwatering In-Villa BBQ fit for a celebration, we were completely spoilt throughout our stay. We also loved the generous and delicious breakfasts each morning and lunches overlooking the golf course at Banyan Cafe.

When staying at the DoublePool Villas you have full access to all the resort’s five star facilities and benefit from Banyan Tree’s world class service and impeccable hygiene standards. Whether it was food delivery, getting a buggy to the lobby, or helping us set up an activity for our children, no request was too big. If you are looking for the luxury, amazing service, and a safe stay with a trusted brand Banyan Tree Phuket is a great choice.