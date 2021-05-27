Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hungry Hong Kong

Our Family Experience at Banyan Tree DoublePool Villas by Banyan Tree Phuket

Posted by 
Hungry Hong Kong
Hungry Hong Kong
 23 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zY0jB_0aCa5NDc00
Private PoolDaniel Haddad

Banyan Tree Phuket is one of the island’s most well known properties and boasts some of the most luxurious accommodation in the Laguna. The tranquil resort is perfect for families and especially those looking to isolate in a relaxing five star resort. As soon as we set foot in the grand lobby the staff greeted us with refreshing welcome drinks and local treats. Check in was smooth and easy and before we knew it we were being swept away to our DoublePool Villa. To say these villas are spacious would be an extreme understatement. Even the long entrance is designed to impress. The large and expansive villa boasted two sprawling en-suite bedrooms, a separate lounge and indoor dining room as well as two outdoor dining tables, a tranquil cabana, and resort size private pool. The indulgent master bedroom is uniquely designed to be surrounded by a serene pool of water where sliding doors led to a stylish table set within the water where you could enjoy tea and coffee each morning. Our children made full use of the extra space and the staff even went out of their way to set up a tent and plenty of treats and toys to ensure they felt right at home.

Our experience was made truly special by the in villa dining experiences. From a grand and delectable afternoon tea served beside the lake to a mouthwatering In-Villa BBQ fit for a celebration, we were completely spoilt throughout our stay. We also loved the generous and delicious breakfasts each morning and lunches overlooking the golf course at Banyan Cafe.

When staying at the DoublePool Villas you have full access to all the resort’s five star facilities and benefit from Banyan Tree’s world class service and impeccable hygiene standards. Whether it was food delivery, getting a buggy to the lobby, or helping us set up an activity for our children, no request was too big. If you are looking for the luxury, amazing service, and a safe stay with a trusted brand Banyan Tree Phuket is a great choice.

Hungry Hong Kong

Hungry Hong Kong

341
Followers
236
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

 http://hungryhongkong.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villas#Food Delivery#Tree#Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
Related
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

SAii Laguna Phuket: A perfect family getaway on beautiful Bangtao Beach

SAii Laguna Phuket is a perfect family getaway on beautiful Bangtao Beach. We loved the spacious suites ideal for those travelling with children and the sprawling grounds offering a plethora of activities and five star facilities. Wedged between the pristine sand and tranquil lagoon you can choose between a variety of watersports at both locations as well as relaxing and lounging at one of the resorts stunning swimming pools. Our children loved playing on the soft sand beach, splashing with floats in the children’s pool, and joining the engaging list of actives available at the resort’s Kids Club.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Rosewood Phuket

Rosewood Phuket, one of the island’s most impressive beachfront resorts, brings five star luxury to the popular holiday destination. As soon as we set foot in the grand entrance we knew we would be treated like royalty. Every detail of the resort is impeccably and stylishly designed to please and accommodate the discerning world traveler. Our Two Bedroom Partial Ocean View Pool Pavilion was modern, functional, and insanely luxurious. Our Family loved the large rooms featuring two spacious en suite bedrooms, romantic outdoor bathtubs, a cozy lounge, and sleek dining area. The light sea facing outdoor terrace features ocean views and a refreshing private pool alongside an ambient dining table and plush lounger perfect for relaxing on sunny days.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa: An ideal spot for luxurious family holidays on picturesque Mai Khao Beach

Renaissance Phuket boasts prime beachfront location on picturesque Mai Khao and is an ideal spot for luxurious family holidays or a romantic stay for two. Their modern yet Thai inspired pool villas are an oasis of calm featuring a grand king size bed, decadent deep bath, and five star details throughout the space. We loved going straight from the bed to our pool and then swimming right over to the bath while using all the functional space. A small lounge area and private terrace ensures you can enjoy delicious meals in the comfort of your villa and have the intimate and relaxing space to yourself. &nbsp;Although it’s hard to pull yourselves away from the serenity of the villa, Renaissance offers a huge range of world class facilities. Enjoy long afternoons under the sun in the stunning beachfront pool, let the kids play at the fully equipped kids club or glide down the fun waterslide before splashing in the family friendly pool. Mai Khao beach offers some of the most stunning sunsets on the island and is also great for water sports and long walks. Dining options are a true highlight with mouthwatering Thai fine dining at Takieng and casual beach dining at Sand Box Restaurant. Not only will you be treated to the privacy and isolation of luxurious villas throhogut your stay but Renaissance will ensure you have the best in five star luxury and impeccable hygiene standards for a stress free, luxury escape.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket: Idyllic beachfront location, cozy rooms and amazing five star facilities on Mai Khao Beach

Check out Dusit Thani Laguna for the ultimate family beach holiday in picturesque Phuket. The idyllic beachfront location, cozy rooms and suites, and amazing five star facilities will offer you and your children all you need and more to enjoy a fun filled, unforgettable trip. We were instantly awed by our vast Two Bedroom Pool Villa featuring two large ensuite bedrooms, private terraces throughout, a large dining area and lounge, and even a fully equipped kitchen. The true highlight was the private rooftop pool where we spent plenty of lazy afternoons indulging in refreshing swims after long days playing around on the beach.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Tonson at Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort

Tonson, Le Meridien’s all day dining destination, is the ideal picture perfect spot to enjoy relaxed lunches and ambient dinners during your stay at the resort. &nbsp;We loved the sea facing terrace and tables adjacent to the sand creating an idyllic ambiance for a beach holiday dining. Watch the crystal blue waves crash into the white sand beach and have a front row view at one of Phuket’s most stunning bays. Our family couldn’t get enough of the varied menu including favourites of which included the Salmon Tataki with Wakame Seaweed Salad, Ginger, Sesame Seeds and Ponzu Sauce, the Japanese Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings, the Caesar Salad using Young Romaine Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing, Bread Croutons, Anchovies, Shaved Parmesan and Crispy Pork Bacon, the "Vietnamese Style Fresh Spring Rolls" Rice Paper Rolls with Vegetables, Noodles and Fresh Herbs, with Hoisin Peanut and Sweet & Sour Dipping Sauce, the "Yam Talay-Tai" Spicy Salad with Mixed Seafood and Fresh Herbs, the Fish & Chips using Battered Black Cod Fillet served with Steak Frites, Tartar Sauce and Malt Vinegar the "Relax Bay Club Sandwich" using Toasted French Country Bread, Fried Egg, Bacon, Chicken, Tomato and Lettuce, served with French Fries, the Australian Wagyu Beef Burger in a Sesame Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and French Fries, and the "Phad Thai" Thai Style Stir-Fried Rice Noodles and a Tangy Tamarind Sauce with Chicken. Make sure to check out their themed nights where you can sample specialities from their talented chef. The chicken tikka prepared in a traditional tandoori oven was truly unforgettable and bursting with flavour. You cannot miss a taste of their Indian chef’s creamy and indulgent curries and make sure to finish your meal with a temptingly sweet and fresh mango sticky rice. If you are in search of beachfront dining, high quality ingredients, a variety of mouthwatering cuisines, and friendly relaxed ambiance, Tonson is a must dine spot while staying at Le Meridien Phuket or if you are in the area during your time in Phuket.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Tonsai Restaurant at The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket

Located on The Naka Island’s picturesque beachfront, Tonsai offers the ideal all day dining destination while staying at the luxurious resort. The open space offers relaxed tables overlooking the tranquil pool and stunning beachfront and cozy booths perfect for a casual date night. Breakfast buffets served at Tonsai were both grand and mouthwatering featuring live noodle and egg stations as well as a fresh fruit and salad room full of vibrant fare. The a la carte menu offers the best in Thai and Western comfort food with highlights being the "Larb Tuna" fresh marinated Tuna with Shallot, Dried Chili, Spring Onion, Cracked Rice, Coriander, Mint Leaves, Kaffir Lime Leaves and Mint Dressing, the "Yum Som O Goong" Pomelo Salad with Prawns, Chili, Shallot, Dried Chili, Lemongrass, Roasted Coconut Flakes, Cashew Nuts and Tamarind Dressing, the "Gaeng Jued Taohoo Mhoo" Clear Soup with Soft Tofu, Vegetables and Minced Pork, the "Massaman Nuea" Slow-Cooked Beef in Cardamom Scented Southern Curry with Onions, Potatoes, Shallot, Peanut and Fried Shallots, the "Khao Phad Sapparod" Pineapple Fried Rice with Cashew Nuts, Raisins, Shrimp and Curry Powder served in a Phuket Pineapple, the authentic and flavourful Phad Thai, and the insanely juicy Grain Fed Beef Burger. We also loved the creamy and rich Butter Chicken with Tomato Gravy served with Steamed Rice and Indian Bread and the locally grown Phad Phak Mieang. For dessert don't miss out on the Mango Sticky Rice served with Coconut Cream Sauce and Sesame Seeds and the "Khao Niew Piak Lumyai" Black Sticky Rice with Fresh Coconut Meat, Longan and Sweet Coconut Milk. A great choice for family dining or relaxing lunches and dinners while staying at The Naka Island Phuket.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Sand Box Restaurant at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa

Grab a table at Sandbox and enjoy views of the Andaman Sea while dining on classic comfort food and fresh seafood. We were instantly drawn to the relaxed and fun setting and our children couldn’t resist playing in the sand and exploring the grounds while we enjoyed a leisurely lunch. The stylish yet bohemian design has you feeling like you are in a tropical paradise but ensures you will be treated to Renaissance’s reliable five star service and high quality ingredients. Dishes range from fragrant pastas and juicy burgers to simple grilled options and plenty to share as a family. Favourite dishes included the Sesame Tuna Summer Rolls with Cucumber, Spring Onion, Coriander, Mint and Wasabi Mayo in a Rice Paper Wrap, the Spicy Clam Fettuccini using local Phuket Sweet Clams, Chili, Garlic and White Wine Sauce, the Angus Beef Burger with Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Dill Pickle, the Steak Sandwich using&nbsp;Roast Rib Eye with BBQ Sauce Glaze, Grilled Onion, Emmental Cheese, Tomato, Rocket and Garlic Aioli, the Grilled Salmon Steak with Spinach, Peppers, Thai Asparagus, Mustard, Lemon and Dill Cream Sauce, the Honey Soy Glazed Chicken Poke Bowl with Glass Noodles, Carrot, Pickled Cucumber, Coriander, Sweet Corn, Edamame and Sesame Seeds, the "Loaded Dog" with Spiced Pork Sausage, Beef Bolognese, Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella, Avocado, Salsa and Pickled Jalapenos and the Char Grilled Pork Chop with Herb Buttered Potatoes, French Beans, Grilled Onion Gravy. Make sure to save room for dessert and pair your meal with a fresh coconut or fresh fruit shake. An ideal choice for sociable lunches or sunset dinners while staying in the Mai Khao area.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Seminyak Italian food at Double Six Luxury Hotel Bali

Seminyak Italian Food, set at ultra cool Double Six Luxury Hotel, boasts gorgeous industrial design, and an open front dining area perfect for sunset and ocean gazing. The menu is full of hearty Italian favourites served in a luxe and gastronomic demeanor. Favourite dishes off the menu included the Raw Yellow Fin Tuna Carpaccio with Basil Oil, Baby Basil, Pomegranates and lemon, their flavourful and fresh “Granchio Alla Veneta” hand-picked crab meat with garlic, a hint of chili, wet Venetian mascarpone polenta and lemon, the “Polletto Arrosto” roasted baby chicken filled with ricotta, lemon thyme and permesan on steamed garlic spinach, the "Pesce Intero alla Griglia" whole Chargrilled Seasonal FIsh of the moment with lemon potatoes, tomato, garlic, lemon thyme Ligurian Olives and lemon, the "La Tagliata" Char-grilled Sliced Black Angus Rib Eye with Rocket, Black and Red Peppercorns, Spring Onions, Balsamic and Chilli Salad, and the thick and perfectly prepared “Cotaletta Milanese” parmesan and lemon crumbed, milk fed veal cutlet cooked in virgin olive oil with steamed asparagus and lemon. We also couldn’t get enough of their outstanding homemade pasta dishes with the “Tortellini Alla Panna” tortellini filled with mortadella, veal, prosciutto, sage parmesan and black truffle being our favourite. Also make sure to check out their extensive wine list ideal for pairing with your gastronomic feast and save room for the decadent desserts. Seminyak Italian Food is a great spot to dine with friends or find a quiet corner for a romantic date. All the dishes were authentic, only utilizing the freshest ingredients, and ideal for sharing. A definite must visit during your stay in Bali.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Banyan Tree’s First European Hotel To Open In Corfu, Greece

Banyan Tree Group, the world-renowned hospitality brand known for pioneering the pool villa concept and sustainable luxury, continues its global expansion today with the opening of its first flagship property in Europe, Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa. Set on an idyllic hilltop estate in Corfu's Akra Punta bay, near Benitses Village, the new luxury resort debuts with a collection of 159 contemporary guest rooms, suites and 37 one to four-bedroom pool villas. Each pool villa is meant to evoke the feeling of an authentic, and private Corfu home with outdoor pavilions, terracotta rooftops and private pools.
Yogatravelweekly.com

Banyan Tree makes European debut with Angsana resort on Corfu

Banyan Tree Group has opened its first European property, the Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa in Greece. Located on Corfu's Akra Punta Bay, the property comprises 159 guestrooms and 37 pool villas ranging in size from one to four bedrooms. The Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa is also home to...
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Pine Beach Bar at InterContinental Phuket Resort

InterContinental Phuket’s stunning beachfront boasts European vibes and a luxurious ambiance for the discerning traveler. We were instantly drawn to the chic striped umbrellas, decadent sun loungers and plush couches alongside a refreshing infinity pool overlooking Kamala Beach. &nbsp;Set right in the sand you are only steps from the turquoise sea and can relax under the shade of the sweeping palm trees. Pine Beach Bar sits at the centre of this idyllic scene complete with outdoor tables, a stylish covered dining area perfect for a casual drink or delving into their menu of delicious fare. The menu is brimming with high quality dishes from juicy steaks and fresh seafood to wood fired pizzas and tempting pastas. We could taste the fresh produce used within every bite and also couldn’t get enough of the elevated Thai dishes and the chef’s use of fragrant homegrown herbs. The menu will please any foodie and the tropical scenery is the icing on the cake. Highlights of our meals during our stay included the Fresh Prawns Ravioli, Bisque and Shellfish Butter, the Charred Octopus with&nbsp;Black Garlic, Escalivada and Pimiento Sauce, the Linguini Vongole & Bottarga with Leeks, Parsley, Cherry Tomatoes and Lemon Zest, the “Pla Neung Ma Now” Steamed White Snapper with Lemongrass, Galangal, Bokchoy and Spicy Lime Dressing and the Dry Aged Wagyu Rib Eye with Roasted Cauliflower and Fermented Vegetable BBQ Lettuce Heart. If you are in search of an unbeatable menu and luxurious beachfront location, Pine Beach Bar was one of our favourite options as a family in Phuket.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Ocean View Restaurant at Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa Phuket

Ocean View Restaurant located at beautiful Diamond Cliff Resort is an ideal spot to enjoy relaxed meals with family during your stay. The wide open plan dining room is both inviting and comfortable overlooking the Andaman Sea and perfect if you are travelling in a group. Sit on the terrace and enjoy stunning sea views or grab a cozy booth inside for a more private ambiance. &nbsp;Each morning we enjoyed hearty and mouthwatering breakfast sets which included Western, Thai, Japanese, and healthy options. For lunch we took full advantage of the varied menu and feasted on traditional Thai fare, western comfort food, and even Japanese bento boxes. The restaurant is located right beside the pool and we loved digging into fragrant fried rice or a mouthwatering pasta dish after a full morning of swimming. &nbsp;Highlights of the menu include the "Gai Pad Med Ma-Muang" Crispy Chicken Wok-tossed with Roasted Chili Paste and Cashew Nuts, the “Nam Tok Neua” Spicy Grilled Beef Salad, the “Choo Chee Pla Ka Pong” Choo Chee Red Curry with Sea Bass, the “Chicken Parmigiana” Crispy Chicken, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese and Fries, and the Wagyu Burger using Wagyu Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Relish, Cheddar, Bacon and Fries. The restaurant uses high quality ingredients and offer generous portions for the price. If you’re staying at Diamond Cliff Resort or looking for great food in the Patong areal, check out Ocean View Restaurant for a satisfying meal.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Avani Hotels Opens First Phuket Property Beginning of July

Avani Hotels announces the upcoming launch of Avani+ Mai Khao Phuket Suites & Villas, the brand's ninth property in Thailand and the first in Phuket scheduled to open on 1st July 2021. Located in northwest Phuket, the new resort is 15 minutes from Phuket International Airport and steps from Mai...
Paso Robles, CArosevilletoday.com

Stables Inn Paso Robles charm and comfort in Central Coast Wine Region

Romantic getaway at one of Travel + Leisure’s best new hotels of the year. Paso Robles, CA – Stables Inn Paso Robles, the newest member of the Hotel Cheval LLC family, has been named to the newly released 2021 Travel + Leisure’s It List honoring the best new hotels of the year. The 2021 It List celebrates 73 of the most impressive openings of the past year, including 30 hotels in the United States.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

The Savoury at The Vijitt Resort Phuket

Check out The Savoury at The Vijitt Resort for mouthwatering Thai fare and casual poolside dining. The spacious restaurant boasts both indoor seating and idyllic outdoor tables overlooking the beautiful beach. We couldn’t get enough of the vast menu during our stay featuring many indulgent dishes sure to please any foodie. Make sure to sample their juicy steaks and burgers, refreshing salads, and our children loved the cheesy pizzas. Other favourites included the "Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls" using fresh raw vegetables and prawns wrapped in a fresh spring roll served with tamarind sauce, the Avocado Shrimp Cocktail using fresh steamed shrimp and salad leaves with Avocado and Cocktail Sauce, the Seared Tuna Nicoise Salad using Grilled Fresh Tuna with Mixed Leaves, Carrot, Potato, Tomato, French Beans, Onions, Boiled Eggs, Capers, Anchovies and Dijon Mustard Dressing, the Spicy Honey Chicken using Fried Chicken with a spicy-sweet-sour sauce Malaysian style served with Roti Bread. The highlight was the authentic, flavour filled Thai cuisine including many of our favourites such as the “Pla Thod Krob & Yum Mamuang” Fried Whole Fish with Green Mango Salad and Sweet & Sour Sauce, the indulgent “Moo Hong” Pork Belly Stew in Garlic, Coriander Root and Brown Sauce, and the fragrant “Gaeng Som Pla” Southern Style Yellow Curry Lemon The Vijitt Style with Fish Fillet and Vegetables. Pair your meal with a few tropical cocktails or fresh fruit shakes and don’t forget to try the iconic Thai iced tea. A great spot for family or group dining while you are staying in the Rawaii area.
Lifestyleholidaypirates.com

Check out this amazing design resort in Thailand

Home Other Check out this amazing design resort in Thailand. Luxury and affordable are usually two words that you don't often hear together but not today, pirates! We know how much you love a good deal and that is why we wanted to share this dreamy Thai design hotel with you.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

My Grill Restaurant at The Naka Island Phuket

My Grill Restaurant, located at the beautiful and luxurious The Naka Island Phuket, is an ambient and romantic date night destination. We loved the dim and moody lighting, cozy booths and tables, and front row view of the resort’s stunning sunsets. The menu features a mouthwatering selection of dishes including dry aged beef and fresh seafood perfect when you are looking to celebrate or impress. Highlights of our dinners included the Grilled Scallops with Cauliflower, Pancetta, Green Peas and Sage Leves, the Seared Tuna with Chimichurri Sauce served with Watermelon, Herbs, Trouts Roe and Wasabi Mayonnaise, the Cured Parma Ham with Mango, Olives, Parmesan Cheese, Mint and Balsamic, the Rigatoni Pasta with Prawns, Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese and Parsley, the Andaman Mixed Seafood Platter for Two including Lobster, King Prawns, Scallops and Squid served with French Fries, Salad and Tomato Chili Onion Coriander Salsa, the Half Roasted Confit Chicken with Herbs, Grilled Vegetables and Paprika Sauce, the delicate and meaty&nbsp;Grilled White Snapper, the flavourful Grilled Kurobuta Pork Chop, and the tender, perfectly prepared 120 Days Dry-Aged Grain-Fed Beef Tenderloin. Make sure to end your meal with a satisfying dessert where the Mango Panna Cotta with Fresh Mango, Mango Sorbet and Mint Leaves and the Coconut Crushed with Coconut Ice Cream, Passion Fruit and Coconut Stone where a couple of our favourites. Make sure to pair your meal with a bottle of wine or a couple of their expertly made cocktails for a truly memorable evening. Also check out their special menus and wine pairing selections for a true gastronomic experience.