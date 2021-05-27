Orlin D. TeSlaa

TeSlaa, Orlin D. age 63 of Shakopee, MN passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2021. Orlin was a founding shareholder in the law firm Walsten & Teslaa, P.A. in Bloomington for 20 years. Prior to this he was a shareholder at Gray Plant Mooty in Minneapolis where he concentrated in estate planning and taxation. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerben and Therissa TeSlaa. Orlin was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Julie; children, Ryan (Emily) Ritchie and Brittany (Jesse) Sievers; grandchildren, Hattie, Bentley and Asher Ritchie, and Tanner and Reveille Sievers; siblings, Helen (Irwin) Van Leeuwen Gaylen (Laura) and Terril (Lori) TeSlaa; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with Funeral Services 1 PM on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the First Reformed Church, 911 2nd St., Hull, IA, visitation starting at 12 PM at the Church. Interment, Hope Cemetery, Hull, IA. In lieu of flowers memorials will be donated to, Western Christian School, in Hull, IA. Condolences: whitefuneralhomes.com.