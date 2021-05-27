Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shakopee, MN

Orlin D. TeSlaa

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 23 days ago

TeSlaa, Orlin D. age 63 of Shakopee, MN passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2021. Orlin was a founding shareholder in the law firm Walsten & Teslaa, P.A. in Bloomington for 20 years. Prior to this he was a shareholder at Gray Plant Mooty in Minneapolis where he concentrated in estate planning and taxation. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerben and Therissa TeSlaa. Orlin was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Julie; children, Ryan (Emily) Ritchie and Brittany (Jesse) Sievers; grandchildren, Hattie, Bentley and Asher Ritchie, and Tanner and Reveille Sievers; siblings, Helen (Irwin) Van Leeuwen Gaylen (Laura) and Terril (Lori) TeSlaa; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with Funeral Services 1 PM on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the First Reformed Church, 911 2nd St., Hull, IA, visitation starting at 12 PM at the Church. Interment, Hope Cemetery, Hull, IA. In lieu of flowers memorials will be donated to, Western Christian School, in Hull, IA. Condolences: whitefuneralhomes.com.

www.startribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nicollet, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Shakopee, MN
Obituaries
City
Shakopee, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teslaa#Walsten Teslaa#Gray Plant Mooty#The First Reformed Church#Western Christian School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.