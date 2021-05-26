Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

10 ways to keep your home cool and comfortable during summer

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Being from the Northeast, I’m used to the charming duality of record-low winters and scorching-hot summers. That, combined with living in homes without central air conditioning for the majority of my youth, has made me somewhat of a pseudo-specialist when it comes to regulating the house temperature and staying cool throughout the summer.

www.reviewed.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Air#Stay Cool#Energy Efficiency#Memory Foam#Warm Air#Sweet Things#Simple Things#Summer Heat#Reviewed#New Englander#Incandescent#The Original Mattress#Tuft Needle#Coop Home Goods#Air Multiplier#Cfl#Dyson Pure Cool Tower#Twitter#Facebook#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Amazon
Related
Animalsfox4kc.com

How to keep summer bugs off your patio

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Spending time relaxing outdoors with family and friends is one of the summer’s most fun activities. That’s why it’s never a pleasant experience when you have to worry about mosquitoes, flies, gnats or other pesky insects ruining your day. There are several tips, tricks and products you can use to help keep those annoying pests far from your porch or patio, so you can spend less time swatting and more time enjoying the warm summer afternoons.
Electronicscountryliving.com

This Dyson fan will cool, heat and purify the air in your home

The warmer weather is finally on its way, and that means barbecues and social occasions with friends we haven’t seen in a while. Unfortunately, it also brings with it some drawbacks: hot, sticky workdays – especially for those still working from home without the office aircon – and, for 20% of us Brits, the return of hayfever symptoms.
WDSU

Here's how to keep your outdoor furniture looking good as new

With summer weather imminent, it's time to pull off the outdoor furniture covers, fire up the pit, and watch the stars emerge at night. Having some clean furniture to enjoy the outside is key — whether you're doing it solo or with friends and family. Keeping your furniture good as new will depend on a few factors (like use and climate) and vary depending on the material.
Electronicshomesandgardens.com

Best fan: keep your home cool and fresh with our pick of the finest fans

The summer months are approaching and, if you haven't already been feeling the heat, you know that the year's first heatwave is just around the corner. Investing in a good fan can mean the difference between sweaty, uncomfortable days and breezy, relaxed afternoons - especially if you're planning on working from home.
Home & GardenWJR

The Inside Outside Guys: Keeping Cool in The Hot Summer

DETROIT, May 20, 2021 ~ What a marvel of discovery and engineering! It is a really hot and humid summer day inside your home. You walk over to the wall-mounted thermostat, dial a desired temperature, and “viola!” within a short period of time your house is cool and comfortable. Not...
Home & Gardenkenosha.com

Annual Air Conditioner Maintenance will keep you cool all summer!

Lee Mechanical / Home Service has provided plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical contracting and services for residential, commercial, and industrial needs to the Kenosha area and beyond since 1976. While making your spring cleaning list, you need to remember that your air conditioner needs an annual maintenance check. This is...
ShoppingReal Simple

This Cooling Comforter With Over 6,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Perfect for Summer—and It’s 47% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As you get back to enjoying sunshine, quality time with friends and family, and outdoor activities this summer, keep in mind that warm nights are also part of the package. To avoid spending your nights tossing and turning because you’re feeling extra hot in your bed, you may want to consider buying a cooling comforter. The Downcool Quilted Comforter is currently on sale on Amazon for 47 percent off, and it’s designed specifically for hot sleepers.
Cell Phoneswellbeingmagazine.com

Tips to Keep Your Loved Ones Safe At Home

Diminishing vision, degrading mobility and physical aches are just some of the problems seniors are afflicted with. Seniors, differently-abled persons, and people recovering from injuries have difficulty moving and carrying out daily tasks. Solutions like bathroom aids and mobility aids can help your loved ones accomplish their daily routines and minimize their difficulties while carrying out mundane tasks.
Home & Gardenatlanticcitynews.net

Ways to Upgrade Your Ceiling Fan on a Budget

Did you ever had a feeling when you are lying on your bed wondering about something and then suddenly you take a glance at your roof and notice that how your ceiling fan is destroying the aesthetics of your room and you feel the need to upgrade your old ceiling fan?
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
Interior Designbigeasymagazine.com

Essential Home Improvements You Can Apply in Your Bedroom

The bedroom is where you spend most of your time, especially if you want to spend more time with yourself. Your bedroom is conducive to personal matters where you can freely cuddle with your pillow and sleep with your mattress. Doing a minor change with your bedroom will not cost you a hundred dollars if you are creative and resourceful. Improving the ambiance of your personal space will make it even more accommodating and comfortable.
Home & Gardenbbcgossip.com

Keep Your Cool on the Best Mattresses for Hot Sleepers

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Tired of waking up in the middle of the night only to find...
Interior DesignDomaine

14 Simple Ways to Keep Your Home Office Organized

Home offices were once at risk of losing priority to guest bedrooms, workout rooms, and the like, but now, most of corporate America has had to hastily fashion or retreat to a home office at some point during the pandemic. Even if you already had a proper office at your...
Home & Gardenrealtor.com

How To Keep Your Yard Mosquito-Free This Summer

Warm days bring some of the best moments of summer, and after a long year away from family and friends, we’re all looking forward to evenings spent around the fire pit, patio swing, or outdoor kitchen. But all too often, mosquitoes will crash the party—and they’re more than just a nuisance.
ElectronicsColumbus Telegram

These 8 Amazing Products Will Keep You Cool All Summer Long

Summer is coming, and the days are starting to get hotter. You may be looking forward to long summer days outside with family and friends. Whether you're planning a vacation, going to a festival, or heading to the beach, it's essential to keep yourself and your family cool during the summer season. Keeping yourself cool will help you avoid issues such as dehydration, heat stroke, fatigue, and sunburn. Here are eight fantastic cooling products that will help keep you cool all summer long:
Interior DesignEyewitness News

Creative Ways to Refresh Your Home

If you're dying for a home makover but lacking a big budget, try shopping in your own house! Kara met up with interior designer Kellie Burke to learn how to get a magazine style by refershing what you already have. For more great design ideas visit kellieburke.com.
Interior DesignPosted by
MyChesCo

Ways to Use Brick and Stone to Enhance Your Home

Choosing the right materials is an essential step in planning a home remodel or renovation. Options like brick and stone can add style, comfort and beauty to homes. With a diverse array of colors, textures and sizes to choose from, there are options to suit practically any design aesthetic, whether it’s traditional, contemporary or somewhere in between. Because brick and stone materials provide strength, permanence, sustainability and.