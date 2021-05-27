Cancel
Monticello, MN

William Allen 'Bill' Coleman

Minneapolis Star Tribune
Cover picture for the articleWilliam Allen (“Bill”) Coleman, 71, of Monticello, MN, passed away May 18, 2021, after a valiant struggle with kidney failure he developed in later life. He was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Donald and Beverly Coleman. Bill graduated in 1967 as a decorated member of the Battle Creek Central High School debate team. He briefly attended the University of Michigan, and the New Tribes Bible Institute, before devoting himself to a distinguished career in the exploding fields of telecom systems, computers, technology, and entrepreneurship.

