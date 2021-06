On a list topped by Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley came in as the 8th best running back in the league. Now, that might sound like a low number for the New York Giants star. Going just off the potential he’s shown, his true value seems higher than that. At his best, after all, Barkley has competed with the top names in the league in yards and highlight plays and there might not be any more versatile running back.