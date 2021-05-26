COVID-19 impacts Memorial Day in the Valley

SAN LUIS VALLEY — Observance of Memorial Day has changed once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Formerly Decoration Day in the United States, this holiday(last Monday in May) honors those who have died in the nation’s wars. It originated during the American Civil War when citizens placed flowers on the graves of those who had been killed in battle. Changes in the San Luis Valley include elimination of some old ceremonial traditions, but the veterans have held fast, with Memorial Ceremonies at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, beginning at the American Legion plot in Alamosa Cemetery, then moving to the VFW plot and finally to the Spanish Cemetery on Coop Road.