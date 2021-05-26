Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 impacts Memorial Day in the Valley

By May 26, 2021
conejoscountycitizen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN LUIS VALLEY — Observance of Memorial Day has changed once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Formerly Decoration Day in the United States, this holiday(last Monday in May) honors those who have died in the nation’s wars. It originated during the American Civil War when citizens placed flowers on the graves of those who had been killed in battle. Changes in the San Luis Valley include elimination of some old ceremonial traditions, but the veterans have held fast, with Memorial Ceremonies at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, beginning at the American Legion plot in Alamosa Cemetery, then moving to the VFW plot and finally to the Spanish Cemetery on Coop Road.

conejoscountycitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Veterans Day#Patriot Day#Decoration Day#Military Honors#Vfw#Spanish#Confederate#African Americans#The Grand Army#Congress#Memorial Ceremonies#San Luis Valley#Arlington National#Alamosa Cemetery#Union Veterans#Observance#S C Columbus#Waterloo#American Legion Commander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

San Luis Valley Peace Officer Memorial

ALAMOSA — A careless breeze brought a number of flags in front of the Police Department to life for the annual San Luis Valley Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony in Alamosa on Wednesday. Leaders from local law enforcement agencies and elected officials took time to speak at the event including Alamosa’s Chief of Police Ken Anderson, Sheriff Robert Jackson and Mayor Ty Coleman among others.
Alamosa County, COheartoftherockiesradio.com

COVID-19 Infections Continue to Climb in the San Luis Valley

COVID-19 infections continue to increase in the San Luis Valley and are adding stress to their health care system. There are currently 189 known active cases. New cases are generally younger than earlier in the pandemic, and oftentimes very sick. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also high. Active case counts and other data are being updated weekdays at https://www.slvphp.com/slv-regional-covid-dial.
Public Healthheartoftherockiesradio.com

San Luis Valley Leads State in Covid-19 Cases

The San Luis Valley is seeing the highest Covid-19 positivity rate and the highest one-week case incidence rate in the state right now. There are currently 163 known cases of Covid-19 in the San Luis Valley with 76 in Alamosa County and 20 in Saguache County. Among San Luis Valley...
Colorado StateAlamosa Valley Courier

Over $5.7 Billion in funding to help State, local economic recovery efforts in Colorado

SAN LUIS VALLEY — Earlier this week, Colorado US Senator Michael Bennet announced over $5.7 billion in funding for state and local governments in Colorado as they continue to rebuild and recover from the economic fallout of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The funding comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Colorado Stateheartoftherockiesradio.com

San Luis Valley Has Highest COVID Positivity Rate in Colorado

The San Luis Valley has the highest positivity rate and one-week case incidence rate in the state right now. There are currently 163 known active cases of COVID-19 in the San Luis Valley. This surge in cases has prompted questions by many about quarantine after exposure to the virus. Due...