Rentschler Field will allow 100% capacity and tailgating at UConn football home games this season, the school announced Monday. The Huskies, who did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, open their season on the road at Fresno State on Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. ET and play their first home game on Sept. 4 against Holy Cross at noon ET. UConn and CBS announced in May the start time for the team’s ...