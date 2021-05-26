Are you inny or outie?

Are you healthy? These are the three words that stumped me. Right away I thought of at least three different things I could interject before I could even actually articulate an appropriate response. I thought, what a loaded question, one which to this day has continued to press on my mind. I contemplated what being "healthy" even meant. I could argue with the dictionary definition “to be good in health,” but in these arguments. I found myself taking new strides in self-care: physical, mental and social well-being. Answering the question with this definition brought me hope because I could break down the different aspects of what it meant to be healthy and in some cases I would come out on top. While not a total triumph of health in the broader sense, sometimes you have to take the wins where you can get them. It also forced me to look at the areas where my health was less than okay. As I stripped away another level of vulnerability and began to share my diet, my weight, my exercise regiment and more, I began to make a plan to improve my physical health. I am not quite a week into this journey, and I have had moments where I both laugh and cry. In both cases I know I want a better quality of life and taking the time to improve my level of self-care is life changing. I am truly thankful for the friend that posed that question and truly got me moving in the right direction. This isn’t an easy journey and there is a wealth of information on the internet and YouTube, and I strongly recommend an accountability partner to keep you focused on your goals. Everyday Health Editors offer a guide to better self-care month by month. The guide sheet is a welcomed addition to her book, but if you would like to get a head start on your commitment to a better you, scan the QR code and find The Ultimate Self-Care Workbook.