Another supermoon will be visible in the sky over the Berkshires tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. The full “Flower Moon” will be just over 222,000 miles from earth, the closest it gets to mother earth earning it the distinction of a super moon. Not only will this be the second supermoon of the year, the first April’s Pink Moon, this supermoon will be bonused by a total lunar eclipse as the earth will be directly between the moon and the sun. This week's lunar eclipse marks the first lunar eclipse of the decade. The last lunar eclipse was back in January of 2019. There will be a partial eclipse will be on November 19th.