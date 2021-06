Consensus here seems to be that Reiff + Carman + Pollack's sound coaching skills will lead to an OL that is 'good enough ' for this season. Meaning Joe does not have a season-ending injury, and while still getting sacked more than average, does get hit somewhat less. And, if we're lucky, Mixon get's to run a bit. Which seems to translate to a line at is at least 23rd in the league rather than around the bottom. So, assuming this happens, and we get, say, 8 or 9 wins, what happens in the offseason?