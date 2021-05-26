Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamosa, CO

‘Chasing Excellence’ wins gold

By May 26, 2021
conejoscountycitizen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Chasing Excellence,” the biography of legendary Adams State University coach Joe I. Vigil, has struck gold. “Pretty fitting, in an Olympic year, right?” said the book’s author, Pat Melgares, an Alamosa native and a four-time All-American runner for Vigil’s teams in the mid-1980s. Vigil was born to a single mother...

conejoscountycitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Oregon State
Alamosa, CO
Sports
City
Antonito, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Adams State University#Cross Country Running#All American#Adams State College#Soulstice Publishing#U S Olympic Trials#Vigilantes#English#Chasing Excellence#Winners#Silver#Success#Coach Vigil#Joe#Biography#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Alamosa, COheartoftherockiesradio.com

Local track teams fare well at High Altitude Challenge in Alamosa

Five local teams were competing this past weekend at the High Altitude Challenge hosted by Alamosa High School. Lake County would lead the way in both boys and girls action, but Buena Vista would be in the conversation on both as well. Boys Final Team Results. Girls Final Team Results.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Kevin Andrew Sanderson

On April 9, 2021, Kevin Andrew Sanderson’s spirit left his body as his heart gave way. Kevin was born on August 25, 1978, in Alamosa, Colo., to Tom and Margaret Sanderson, while his two-year-old sister, Ginger, (only sibling) waited excitedly at home with her Grandmother Sanderson. Kevin completed K-12 at Sargent School graduating in 1997. He attended two Colorado junior colleges before completing his four-year degree at CSU in animal science. After five years working at a Lamar feedlot and gaining valuable experience, he moved home for a short while before continuing his education at Northern Arizona University where he earned his MBA. In October 2011 he landed a job at Wilbur-Ellis in El Centro, Calif., where he became their top marketer in the company’s forage division. He was their representative to Japan making many trips to that country to market Wilbur-Ellis animal feed products. He helped develop an alfalfa/oat horse-pellet which quickly rose in popularity, both in Japan and locally. He was instrumental in turning the Wilbur-Ellis mill around making it, once again, a profitable enterprise. Kevin was loved and respected by his colleagues and his buyers alike. During these difficult COVID times, the buyers would put their trust in Kevin without seeing the products and buy what Kevin recommended.
inparkmagazine.com

Meow Wolf announces 110 Colorado artists contributing to Denver installation

Meow Wolf has announced the names of the 110 Colorado artists collaborating on Meow Wolf Denver, their highly-anticipated third permanent installation. More than 300 creatives are working to bring Meow Wolf Denver to life this fall. “Meow Wolf Denver is our most ambitious project to date! With hundreds of creatives...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Arkansas StateLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Arkansas Valley girls golf teams begin spring season action

All of the local high school girls golf teams were in action in events played at the end of the week. Swink competed at the Alamosa Invitational Thursday at Cattails Golf Course and the Lions were second in the team standings with 342 strokes. Kinzie Ensor led Swink as she...
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Alamosa, COMountain Mail

Golfer Ross fourth at Alamosa

Salida High School senior golfer Hadley Ross took fourth place at the Alamosa Invitational Thursday, while the Lady Spartans finished third of four teams with a team score of 375. “Hadley had her best round yet,” coach Tami Smith said. “Last week she was shooting in the 120s, so to...
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

San Luis Valley Peace Officer Memorial

ALAMOSA — A careless breeze brought a number of flags in front of the Police Department to life for the annual San Luis Valley Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony in Alamosa on Wednesday. Leaders from local law enforcement agencies and elected officials took time to speak at the event including Alamosa’s Chief of Police Ken Anderson, Sheriff Robert Jackson and Mayor Ty Coleman among others.
Alamosa County, COheartoftherockiesradio.com

COVID-19 Infections Continue to Climb in the San Luis Valley

COVID-19 infections continue to increase in the San Luis Valley and are adding stress to their health care system. There are currently 189 known active cases. New cases are generally younger than earlier in the pandemic, and oftentimes very sick. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also high. Active case counts and other data are being updated weekdays at https://www.slvphp.com/slv-regional-covid-dial.
Colorado Stateheartoftherockiesradio.com

San Luis Valley Has Highest COVID Positivity Rate in Colorado

The San Luis Valley has the highest positivity rate and one-week case incidence rate in the state right now. There are currently 163 known active cases of COVID-19 in the San Luis Valley. This surge in cases has prompted questions by many about quarantine after exposure to the virus. Due...