New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder, last year's "Mr. Irrelevant," was the very definition of a player who over-delivered on expectations during his rookie season. All the former Georgia linebacker managed to do was give the Giants the type of athletic inside linebacker play they’ve been missing. Crowder took over for Devante Downs, the starter at the beginning of the season, and held off David Mayo, who had seen prior snaps as a starter.