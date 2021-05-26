newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

With the heat on, how will Giants’ OC Jason Garrett respond?

By Big Blue View
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in January, quarterback trainer Tony Racioppi told the ‘Valentine’s Views podcast that a quarterback needs those three things in place to be truly successful. The Giants believe the personnel is there. They have spent the offseason upgrading the weapons around quarterback Daniel Jones. Wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and John Ross have joined Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Accomplished veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph has been added. Running back Devontae Booker is a Giant. Star running back Saquon Barkley is said to be on track to start the 2021 season after tearing an ACL and missing all but two games last season.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Wide Receivers#Acl#Quarterback Daniel Jones#Veteran#Running#Heat#Star#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLfredonialeader.org

What do Fredonia students think about the NFL Draft?

This past week saw the NFL 2021 Draft come and go. Each year, there are analysts that say who “won or lost” this. Instead of trying to act like one of these analysts myself, I decided to let some of the students of Fredonia do their best impressions of them instead.
NFLRealGM

Giants Sign Kelvin Benjamin, Could Move Him To TE

The New York Giants have signed former first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin. Benjamin has not played in the NFL since 2018. He worked primarily as a tight end at the tryout. "In terms of Benjamin working a different position [Friday], we're going to work different guys at a variety of things right now," Joe Judge said. "He's a big guy. He's always been a big receiver. He'll work receiver. He's working a little bit flex tight end as well.
NFLshepherdgazette.com

New York Giants signal former first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed former Carolina Panthers first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin, the team announced Sunday. Benjamin and former Philadelphia Eagles running back and Super Bowl hero Corey Clement impressed over the weekend during tryouts at rookie minicamp and received one-year deals. A wide receiver...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Bucs Sign 4 After Weekend Tryout

The Buccaneers have signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton, as Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports (via Twitter). Greg Auman of The Athletic adds (via Twitter) that Tampa has also agreed to terms with tight end Jerell Adams, running back Troymaine Pope and safety Curtis Riley. The four were part of a five-man group invited for tryouts during this weekend’s rookie minicamp and did enough to earn a contract.
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLchatsports.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: OLB Ryan Anderson

The Giants made a solid effort to build up their outside linebacker corps in both free agency and the draft. So where does outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, a five-year veteran and former second-round draft pick by the Washington Football Team, fit into the equation?. Background. Anderson played his college ball...
NFLJanesville Gazette

Giants sign Kelvin Benjamin after tight end tryout: source

The Giants are signing veteran Kelvin Benjamin after his tight end tryout at this weekend’s rookie minicamp, the Daily News first reported Sunday morning, according to a source. Benjamin, 30, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018. When he did play, he was a wide receiver, drafted in the 2014...
NFLelitesportsny.com

Significant number of Giants, Jets players showing up to Phase 2 of offseason program

The Giants and Jets reportedly both had great showings to commence Phase 2 of the 2021 NFL offseason program. The rift between the NFL and its Players Association in regard to voluntary in-person workouts this offseason is still in existence. The NFLPA is encouraging players to opt out of the workouts in order to remain safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants 2021 roster profile: TE Kelvin Benjamin

When I started writing these 90-man roster profiles about a week ago, doing one on Kelvin Benjamin wasn’t on the radar screen. As New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman says, though, roster-building is really a year-round process. The signing of Benjamin after a rookie mini-camp tryout is certainly interesting. He...
NFLgiants.com

Cover 3: What we learned at Giants Rookie Minicamp

The Giants.com crew recaps all you need to know from the 2021 rookie minicamp:. John Schmeelk: This wasn't a typical rookie minicamp, with barely more than 20 players in attendance, including some undrafted free agents and a few tryouts. There were no team sessions or full-speed 1-on-1 drills. In other words, there wasn't much to see. Even with the limited work, first-round pick Kadarius Toney barely participated in the team drills or many routes after having issues finding the right shoes on the first day.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Announce They’ve Signed 4 Players After Minicamp

NFL minicamp isn’t just for rookies. Teams also host veterans looking for work, and in many cases, wind up signing them to the 90-man roster. Take the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example. They wound up adding four vets who tried out this past weekend. The Bucs...
NFLchatsports.com

Giants news, 5/17: Logan Ryan, starting lineup, Kenny Golladay, more headlines

Like Daniel Jones earlier this offseason, team leader Logan Ryan has gotten together his teammates for offseason workouts. This included 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry, free agent acquisition Adoree’ Jackson, safeties Xavier McKinney and Julian Love, Madre Harper, Joshua Kalu and Jarren Williams. New York Giants. Offense: QB Daniel Jones,...
NFLphillyvoice.com

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition

At this point in the offseason, NFL rosters are pretty much set, at least in terms of players expected to make any kind of reasonable impact. And so, let's take a look at the NFC East, and determine who has the best players at each position. Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Cowboys.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: 3 likely cut candidates on defense

With the signing of Kelvin Benjamin and Corey Clement, the New York Giants will need to cut two current players on the roster to create room in the 90. As rookie camp concluded over the weekend, the Giants will now look forward to OTAs as their next opportunity to bring the team together.