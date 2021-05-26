With the heat on, how will Giants’ OC Jason Garrett respond?

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.