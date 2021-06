With the sunny weather upon us, there’s nothing more unacceptable than letting your beer go lukewarm and flat. Whether you’re sitting down to watch the game, to play games, or just standing and admiring your lawn for hours on end, you need the right koozie for the job so your drink doesn’t get toasty. Seriously, you might be out there for a while once you start looking at that beauty of a lawn cutting job you’ve done. Don’t feel bad, it happens to the best of us.