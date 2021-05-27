Cancel
Bethlehem, NY

SPOTTED: CBA beats Bethlehem, 9-6

By Jim Franco
COLONIE — CBA jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Bethlehem and hung on for a 9-6 win in a Suburban Council matchup on Tuesday, May 25.

Jackson Spikereit had three goals and two assists to lead The Brothers while Eli Hannoush had three goals and Logan Murphy had two goals.

Tyler Richards had four goals and an assist for Bethlehem while Nate Phang had a goal and an assist and Dane Jones had three assists.

In goal CBA keeper Will Vivian had 18 saves and Tyler Novak had 11 for The Eagles.

Bethlehem will host Troy on Thursday, May 27, and play at Niskayuna on Saturday, May 29. CBA will play a non-league game at Kingston on Thursday, May 27, and host Shaker on Saturday, May, 29.

