Let them ever sing for joy. that those who love your name may rejoice in you. you surround them with your favor as with a shield”. Others will know we follow Jesus by the way our lives reflect these truths. The people God has purposefully placed in our lives need to hear, learn, and be reminded of God’s love. In every situation and relationship we have the opportunity to love people for Jesus. In our daily lives, we are inundated with social media posts, text messages, and rude comments directed right at us. We have a choice, in every instance, to respond in love. Instead of becoming defensive and offended, we can choose to see God’s plan in those moments, and love them for Jesus.