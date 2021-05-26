newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Suspect under arrest for allegedly shooting BB gun at car on Southern California freeway

By Haley Yamada, ABC News
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAU6E_0aCa32hC00

LOS ANGELES — A suspect was arrested Tuesday evening for an alleged incident with a B.B. gun on a Los Angeles freeway. Investigators are now trying to determine if the same suspect is linked to dozens of similar recent shootings on Southern California highways.

Authorities believe that the suspects are using either BB or pellet guns to shatter car windows and terrorize motorists.

"An arrest was made this morning from an incident that occurred in Riverside County yesterday evening," said officer Jake Sanchez, a spokesman for California Highway Patrol. "Further investigation is actively being conducted to confirm if this individual is the suspect associated with the recent BB gun incidents that have been occurring in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties."

The suspect was taken into custody near the 91 freeway and has not yet been charged.

Motorist Ashley Bravo was among those who have been hit during the recent sprees.

"We were driving on the freeway and we heard a big pop," said Bravo. "I've been scared and saying 'Don't get on the freeway,' and then look what happens."

According to Los Angeles ABC station KABC, there were at least three similar shootings reported on Tuesday and at least 100 incidents since late April -- mostly occurring along the 91 freeway.

"All of a sudden, I heard a large explosion -- like a bang -- in the rear, behind me. Then I started hearing glass shattering and falling," a recent victim, Dr. Don Pettinger, told KABC. "So I checked my mirrors and figured I was possibly the next victim being shot at."

No new shootings have been reported Wednesday and no motorists have been injured in the incidents, according to KABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
27K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Orange, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Bb Gun#California Highway Patrol#Freeway#Victim Of Shooting#California Shooting#Kabc#Abc Audio#Suspect#Investigators#Authorities#Motorist Ashley Bravo#Car Windows#Officer Jake Sanchez#Los Angeles Counties#Motorists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
WHIO Dayton

West Virginia trooper shot, suspect dead after standoff

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. — A West Virginia trooper was shot Friday after a standoff with a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a home, investigators said. West Virginia State Police said the trooper, Cpl. Z.S. Conner, was wearing a ballistic vest when he was shot inside the home in Martinsburg, WDVM reported. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released.
Del Rio, TXPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Man arrested for stealing 192 ventilators meant for critically ill COVID-19 patients in El Salvador

DEL RIO, Texas — A Florida man has been arrested for stealing nearly 200 ventilators that were meant to help critically ill COVID-19 patients in El Salvador, officials said. Yoelvis Denis Hernandez, 42, was arrested Thursday in Del Rio, Texas, on a South Florida indictment, wanted for allegedly stealing a tractor trailer loaded with 192 medical ventilators on Aug. 9, 2020 as they were being transported by truck to Miami International Airport, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida announced Friday.
Miami, FLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 6 injured after drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI — One person was killed and six others were injured during a drive-by shooting outside a rented party space in a Miami neighborhood late Friday, authorities said. According to the Miami Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 11:53 p.m. EDT in an area that borders the Miami of Overtown and Wynwood, the Miami Herald reported.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Group: Spot where car hit 'School of Rock' actor is unsafe

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago intersection where an actor who appeared in the movie “School of Rock” was killed while riding his bicycle was flagged three years ago by a traffic safety group as “notoriously unsafe and hazardous” by a traffic safety group, but it says no improvements were made.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

1 person killed after small plane crashes in Tennessee

One person died Saturday after a small jet crashed in a lake southeast of Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. According to Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Arlene Salac, a Cessna C501 with seven people on board crashed in Percy Priest Lake at around 11 a.m. after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport, WKRN reported.
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

1 injured in accident on Needmore Road

DAYTON — One person was transported to an area hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Needmore Road. Crews responded to the accident just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening. Crews on scene told News Center 7 that one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. It was reported...
Stark County, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult found safe

Phillippi was located safely. The alert has been cancelled. A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center for a missing 91-year-old man out of Stark County. Glenn Phillippi drove away from his residence on Preserve Drive in Canton at 12:00 p.m. on Friday...
Trotwood, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to the hospital after rollover crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Trotwood Friday night. Montgomery County Dispatch tells us that crews responded to a crash with possible entrapment on 5100 block of Freek Pike in Trotwood around 11:50 p.m. >>4-week-old girl dies days after I-675 crash...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Vehicle Collides With Wall In Santa Clarita Parking Lot

Two individuals were sent to the hospital Monday after their vehicle collided with a wall in a Santa Clarita parking lot. Around 12:25 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision in a parking lot of a business on Avenue Crocker near Avenue Hall in the Valencia Industrial Center, said Franklin Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.