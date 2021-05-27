Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

This study shows how to quickly restore normal heart rhythm

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obazV_0aCa2xWD00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found that two ways of quickly restoring normal heart rhythm in patients with acute atrial fibrillation in the emergency department are equally safe and effective.

These methods allow doctors to quickly get patients back to their normal heart rate and send them home after four to six hours in the emergency department.

The research is from the University of Ottawa. One author is Dr. Ian Stiell.

Acute atrial fibrillation is a rapid, irregular heartbeat that must be treated within 48 hours to avoid complications like stroke and heart failure.

In the study, the team estimated that acute atrial fibrillation accounts for 430,000 emergency department visits every year in Canada and the United States.

They looked at cardioversion, a medical procedure that quickly brings heart rhythm back to normal.

The researchers recruited 396 patients with acute atrial fibrillation from 11 Canadian emergency departments. Patients were randomly assigned to one of the two kinds.

The first group received only electrical cardioversion. Patients are sedated during this procedure, so they do not feel the shock.

The second group received a drug called procainamide through an IV. If the drug did not reset the patient’s heart rhythm within 30 minutes, they received electrical cardioversion.

The researchers found in the shock-only group: 92% returned to their normal heart rhythm (176) and 95% were discharged home (183).

In the drug-then-shock group, 96% returned to their normal heart rhythm (196), 97% were discharged home (198), and 52% recovered their normal heart rhythm with the drug alone (106).

The two methods were equally safe -none of the patients had any serious side effects.

Two weeks after the treatment, no patients had had a stroke, 95% still had normal heart rhythm, 11% returned to the emergency department because of atrial fibrillation, 3% had an additional round of cardioversion, and 2% were admitted to the hospital.

The researchers were interested to see that over half of the patients who received the drug did not need a shock to restore their regular heart rhythm. They recommend that physicians try the drug cardioversion first, to avoid unnecessary sedation.

If you care about heart health, please read studies about 4 big signs of a heart attack everyone should know and findings of common drug for arthritis may harm your heart health.

For more information about heart disease prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about your protein choice linked to your heart disease risk and results showing that common bladder drug may harm your artery and heart health.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Heart Rhythm#Heart Health#Heart Rate#Lancet#The University Of Ottawa#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows a new way to stop inflammation

In a recent study published in Nature Chemical Biology, researchers discovered a new method to stop inflammations in its tracks. The finding may help develop new drugs to treat chronic inflammatory diseases. The research is from the University of Queensland. The lead author is Rebecca Coll. In the study, the...
Diseases & Treatmentsfox4now.com

One Million Americans Are Hospitalized Every Year For heart Failure

As the pandemic continues, reducing the risk of heart failure hospitalization is more important than ever. It’s always critical for people with heart failure (HF) to take steps to keep healthy and to try to reduce the risk of hospital visits – but now, as these patients face increased health risks and hospitals are overburdened, it’s more important than ever.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Sweet Treat Every Day Slashes Heart Disease Risk, Study Shows

All the sweet things in life—candy, cookies, cake, ice cream—are not typically what we have in mind when we think of food that is good for our health. In fact, we're often told we should limit our intake of these delicious foods, and instead eat something more "healthy," like fruits and vegetables. But there's one snack that falls into this tasty food group that you don't have to feel guilty about eating. Research has shown that eating one type of sweet treat every day could lower your heart disease risk. Read on to find out which decadent dessert you should actually be including in your diet.
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

Does COVID really affect your heart?

Reading a recent article with the headline Setting the Record straight: there is no “COVID heart” teleported me back to 2020. It wasn’t a comfortable trip. In January 2020, I had a bit of a chat about a virus in Wuhan with my local director of public health. By late February, I was spending hours each night doomscrolling Twitter, seeing the disaster in northern Italy unfold.
Mental HealthPosted by
AHA News

Link between depression and heart disease cuts both ways

The day 23-year-old Jordan Chaffiotte was discharged from the hospital following her successful open-heart surgery should have been a happy one. A cause for celebration. Instead, she found herself sobbing in the living room with her parents and sister, struggling with guilt and depression. "Before I left the hospital, the...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

The Surefire Sign Your Thyroid Isn't Working Right

Cholesterol—the Big Bad of heart disease—can actually be a Good Thing. For starters, you need cholesterol. This essential soft, waxy substance is found not only in your bloodstream, but in every cell in your body, where it works to produce hormones such as estrogen and testosterone, vitamin D, cell membranes, and bile acids that help you digest fat. Cholesterol even helps in the formation of memories and is crucial for neurological function.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Study shows how rudeness leads to anchoring, including in medical diagnoses

Have you ever been cut off in traffic by another driver, leaving you still seething miles later? Or been interrupted by a colleague in a meeting, and found yourself replaying the event in your head even after you've left work for the day? Minor rude events like this happen frequently, and you may be surprised by the magnitude of the effects they have on our decision-making and functioning. In fact, recent research co-authored by management professor Trevor Foulk at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business suggests that in certain situations, incidental rudeness like this can be deadly.