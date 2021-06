The Howell City Council is moving back to in-person meetings this month. The council earlier adopted an emergency resolution to allow virtual meetings through May 31st. At a recent meeting, Council agreed to let that current order sunset and meet in chambers in the basement of City Hall on June 14th – which will also be closer to expected orders from the state lifting restrictions. It was stated they’ll continue watching trends and guidance from the state and health department but it looks as though restrictions will be eliminated come July 1st. If the trajectory somehow changes and goes south, then it was noted Council has time to change course and convene a special session to implement a temporary state of emergency if things go drastically in the wrong direction.