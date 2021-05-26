newsbreak-logo
Mental Health Awareness Month #MentalHealthMay2021 – Garrett County Health Department AERS & Home Health Units – +3 Prize Points

Cover picture for the articleMeet some of the team from the Home Health and the AERS Departments. They are wearing green in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. Home Health offers skilled nursing and physical/occupational therapy while AERS conducts evaluations to refer people to resources in the community. We are cognizant of the fact that mental health and physical health go hand in hand and we encourage our patients who could benefit from behavioral health services to seek therapy/treatment.

