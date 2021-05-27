Sleepy Hallow Delivers "Chicken/Mi No Sabe"

The Brooklyn drill scene is still as vibrant as ever, and it's due in part to the success of The Winner's Circle. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow have been carving their own lane. Sheff G has already delivered a few projects in the two years since inking a deal with RCA and now, it's Sleepy Hallow's time to shine. The buzzing artist is revving up for the release of his debut album, Still Sleep? due out next week and ahead of its release, he returned with two new singles, "Chicken" and "Mi No Sabe" which also arrived with an accompanying visual. The latest records prove just how much Sleepy Hallow thrives on the most unconventional samples.