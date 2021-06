Over 100 handprints covering the walls of a cave in Mexico are associated with an ancient Mayan coming-of-age ritual, according to an archaeologist who has explored the site.In total there are 137 red and black prints, thought to be over 1,200 years old and mostly made by the hands of children. Their age would date them to near the end of the ancient Maya’s classical zenith. During this time major cities across southern Mexico and Central America thrived with particularly notable achievements in maths and art.The cavern can be found under a large ceiba tree, which the Maya considered sacred,...