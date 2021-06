Argentina is seeking financing from China and potentially other sources for a $3.5 billion project to expand its natural gas pipeline system, while it moves closer to arranging Chinese financing to build a fourth nuclear power plant, Energy Secretary Darío Martínez said on Wednesday. The pipeline expansion is "a key project for us and we are looking for financing," he said at an energy event hosted by Diario Río Negro newspaper. Argentina, which relies on gas to meet about half of its energy nee.