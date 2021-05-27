15-Year-Old Girl Convinces Her Boyfriend To Murder Her Dad For Having Too Many Rules

A few years ago, I was dating someone my family did not approve of. They were so against him that I had to sneak out most nights and even change his name on my phone. It got extremely messy. Agreed, in the end, they were right about him and I had been blinded by my infatuation all along. But a question always haunted me. If it had worked out, would I be able to leave my family and elope? I pondered over this for a long time before deciding that I could never do that to my parents or to myself. All the hiding, the lying, the sneaking around gets old very quickly. All this came back to me today when I read about this girl from Kerala who eloped from her house 11 years ago and lived in secret with her boyfriend just next door to her parents. Be warned. This isn’t your usual Romeo-Juliet love story. Some aspects of this case are bizarre and unfathomable.