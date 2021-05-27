Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

15-Year-Old Girl Convinces Her Boyfriend To Murder Her Dad For Having Too Many Rules

By Becca van Sambeck
Posted by 
Oxygen
Oxygen
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Parent-children relationships can be difficult -- but the murder of Lewis "Lewy" Fryer exposed a dark and twisted scheme orchestrated by his own teen daughter. On the morning of May 13, 2010 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, a frantic 911 came in from a 15-year-old girl reporting she had found her father dead. "There's blood everywhere ... I've never seen a dead body before," Kaleigh Fryer frantically says in audio of the call obtained by "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen.

www.oxygen.com
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Golf Clubs#S Diary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Oxygen

18-Year-Old Beat Grandmother To Death With A Bat As His Girlfriend Watched

In the Atlanta suburb of Fairburn, Georgia, 58-year-old grandmother Toni Abad was known by family and friends as a kind, caring woman who always helped people in need. The discovery of Abad’s lifeless body in the trunk of her car on December 22, 2017 shocked her loved ones and the entire community, according to “Killer Couples,” airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
North Miami, FLPosted by
Oxygen

After A Father And Son Are Ambushed In Front Of Their Home, A Grieving Wife Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands

Janepsy “Cindy” Carballo’s life was shattered in an instant when a hail of gunfire erupted outside her North Miami home. Her husband, Orlando Mesa, and 18-month-old son were shot just moments after the pair were captured on haunting surveillance camera enjoying the spring evening. The toddler peddled a small trike across the couple’s driveway and out of view of the camera as Mesa—a “hands-on dad” according to Carballo—followed closely behind.
Henry County, GA10NEWS

6-year-old dies at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old boy died at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend, according to Henry County Police. Jacob Andrews Williams was taken off life support Wednesday night, three days after he was taken to the hospital with bruises and a broken arm. A neighbor, who does not want to be identified, placed a makeshift memorial outside of his home on Belmont Farms Drive in the Ellenwood neighborhood.
Violent CrimesPosted by
People

Man Gets 15 Years to Life for Killing Wife, Having Kids Open Christmas Gifts in Front of Her Body

A California man who killed his wife and propped her up on Christmas morning so that her children would open gifts in front of her body has been sentenced to prison. On Friday, William Wallace was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of 26-year-old Za'Zell Preston, the Orange County Register, the Associated Press and the Southern California News Group report. He was given credit for the nine years he has already spent behind bars.
Kidshot96.com

Kids Found Living in Storage Unit

A woman is faces neglect and drug charges after kids were found sleeping in a storage unit. Deputies say just after midnight Friday morning, they were doing a check at a storage facility on N. St. Joseph Ave. where they saw a woman and a child outside of one of the units.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother, 31, is accused of murdering her four-year-old daughter by forcing her to stand for three days straight before she died from exhaustion, was stuffed into trash bags and buried in backyard

A mom made her four year-old daughter stand for three days straight until she died, then stuffed her body in a trash bag and buried it in her yard, cops say. Majelic 'Jellie' Young was last seen alive in August or September 2020, but her remains were only discovered last month on her mother's property in Charlotte, North Carolina, leading to her mother Malikah Diane Bennett's arrest.
Violent CrimesPosted by
CrimeOnline

Police Obtain Video of Teen Girl and Boyfriend Laughing About Allegedly Murdering Her Father

A newly-released video shows a teen couple apparently joking about killing someone just days after the girl's father was found stabbed and set on fire in his home. The video, which was released recently by a Nevada court, was part of evidence submitted by prosecutors in the case of Aaron Guerrero, 18, and his girlfriend, Sierra Halseth, 16, both of whom are charged with murder and other charges in connection with the death of Halseth's father, Daniel Halseth, 45.
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
People

Man Accused of Brutally Murdering Girlfriend and Her 3 Kids Allegedly Had Escaped Home Detention

Police in Indiana have identified the four victims who were found murdered Wednesday morning inside a Fort Wayne residence. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the body of 26-year-old Nicole Zent was found kneeling next to a bed where police discovered the bodies of her three children: Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

Toddler ‘died of starvation in car seat after his mother fatally overdosed’

A toddler found dead strapped inside his car seat died from starvation and dehydration after his mother had a fatal drug overdose, autopsies have reportedly revealed. The bodies of 15-month-old Nicholas Crowder and 32-year-old Tiffany Spears were discovered at their home in Tennessee in February this year.An autopsy has now found Spears died from acute combined drug toxicity from methampheamine and fentanyl, according to local media. Meanwhile, Nicholas - who was found in his car seat on a bedroom floor - died from starvation and dehydration, his autopsy reported ruled. Authorities said he had been strapped in without access to...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

A 31-year-old woman living in Washington has been charged with assault and domestic violence after it was revealed that she allegedly put her adopted six-year-old daughter through 473 “unnecessary” surgeries. Sophie Hartman, a white woman, adopted two Black daughters in May 2019 from Zambia. On 17 March this year, the two children were taken away from her. Doctors at a hospital where Ms Hartman had taken one daughter, alerted authorities of the suspicious medical history of the child. Court documents reviewed by Business Insider say that Ms Hartman admitted her six-year-old daughter to the Seattle Children’s Hospital in February for...
Worldhauterrfly.com

In Kerala, This Girl Went Missing 11 Years Ago. She Was Found Living In Her Boyfriend’s House Just Next Door To Her Parents

A few years ago, I was dating someone my family did not approve of. They were so against him that I had to sneak out most nights and even change his name on my phone. It got extremely messy. Agreed, in the end, they were right about him and I had been blinded by my infatuation all along. But a question always haunted me. If it had worked out, would I be able to leave my family and elope? I pondered over this for a long time before deciding that I could never do that to my parents or to myself. All the hiding, the lying, the sneaking around gets old very quickly. All this came back to me today when I read about this girl from Kerala who eloped from her house 11 years ago and lived in secret with her boyfriend just next door to her parents. Be warned. This isn’t your usual Romeo-Juliet love story. Some aspects of this case are bizarre and unfathomable.
Broken Arrow, OKNews On 6

Broken Arrow Couple Cleared In Death Of Grandson

A Broken Arrow couple originally accused of murdering their grandson wants to clear their names after their charges were dropped. They said even though the charges were dropped after additional evidence came to light and testimony from child abuse experts, they've still been through hell and back. Bill and Lisa...