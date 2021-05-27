Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

This hiking gear fabric could keep wearable devices cool

By Purdue University
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqNJr_0aCa1qEV00
Credit: Jared Pike/Purdue University.

A type of fabric typically used for hiking gear could potentially lead to wearable electronics that successfully cool both the device and the wearer’s skin.

The fabric has heat-conducting properties on par with stainless steel, researchers report.

As smartwatches become more powerful, they will generate more heat.

To prevent burns or rashes, what if a material touching the skin could feel as cool as metal, but also be flexible enough to be worn on the wrist?

The hiking gear material is made of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers, which are sold commercially under the brand name Dyneema.

These polymer-based fabrics are marketed for their high strength, durability, and abrasion resistance. They are often used to create body armor, specialty sports gear, ropes, and nets.

Heat transfer researchers recently investigated other uses for the fabric, namely as a cooling interface between human skin and wearable electronics. Their research is published in Scientific Reports.

Fabric’s cool flexibility

“This fabric has great flexibility and thermal properties.

If you stitch it differently, weave it differently, or start blending the polymers with different materials, you could tailor the fabric’s properties to different applications,” says Justin Weibel, a research associate professor in the School of Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University.

If a material has a high thermal conductivity, that means heat dissipates through the material more easily. There are many heat-dissipation methods for fabrics, from the simple (moisture-wicking); to the intricate (conventional fabrics with heat-conducting strands woven in); to the very complex (liquid-cooled garments astronauts wear).

“Your next smartwatch or virtual reality headset could be more powerful than your current smartphone, so we need to dissipate heat away from the electronic components to keep the wearer comfortable,” says Aaditya Candadai, who recently completed his PhD at Purdue doing research on this project.

“These polymer fabrics have amazing thermal properties that can keep these devices cooler and avoid low-degree skin burns.”

The team discovered these properties by benchmarking Dyneema against conventional cotton fabrics, as well as polyethylene sheets in rigid non-woven form. They obtained several different commercially manufactured fabric samples and even wove their own samples from raw Dyneema fibers.

The researchers put the samples into a small vacuum chamber, with a metal wire laid across the surface as a heat source.

Using an infrared microscope, they could generate detailed data about how much heat was being conducted through the fabric’s surface, and in which direction. They found that the Dyneema fabric has 20-30 times higher thermal conductivity than other fabrics, comparable with steel.

‘Sweet spot’

The team also tested the fabric’s flexibility, which is important for wearable electronics.

“There’s a balance; we don’t want to make thermally conductive materials that are so stiff, people won’t be comfortable wearing them,” Candadai says. “These polymer fabrics are in that sweet spot of having good conductivity and good flexibility.”

The fabric naturally has these properties with no additional circuity or other equipment, but the researchers also have plans to test how weaving in different materials affects the fabric.

“We could integrate other types of fibers—carbon fibers, metal fibers—to achieve different combinations of properties,” says Amy Marconnet, an associate professor of mechanical engineering.

The team’s research was performed within Purdue’s Cooling Technologies Research Center, a graduated National Science Foundation Industry/University Cooperative Research Center with support from industry leaders in thermal materials and electronics.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wearable Devices#Cotton Fabrics#Scientific Reports#Purdue University#Purdue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Apparel
Related
ChemistryPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists create switchable mirrors from liquid metal

Researchers have developed a way to dynamically switch the surface of liquid metal between reflective and scattering states. This technology could one day be used to create electrically controllable mirrors or illumination devices. Liquid metals combine the electrical, thermal and optical properties of metals with the fluidity of a liquid.
ElectronicsMedicalXpress

Wearable electroencephalogram device gathers reliable sleep data from the ear

Preliminary results of a new study show that a wearable electroencephalogram device that gathers data from the ear measures sleep as reliably as traditional EEG electrodes attached to the scalp. Comparing the distributions of intra-individual neural signature similarities for ear-EEG and scalp-EEG across four nights, results show that the observed...
ElectronicsScience Daily

Printing flexible wearable electronics for smart device applications

The demand for flexible wearable electronics has spiked with the dramatic growth of smart devices that can exchange data with other devices over the internet with embedded sensors, software, and other technologies. Researchers consequently have focused on exploring flexible energy storage devices, such as flexible supercapacitators (FSCs), that are lightweight and safe and easily integrate with other devices. FSCs have high power density and fast charge and discharge rates.
ElectronicsKotaku

New Tamagotchi Is A Wearable Smart Device

Remember Tamagotchi? Those virtual pets that sparked a craze in the 1990s are back. But this time, they’re wearable smart devices. Dubbed Tamagotchi Smart, the new versions have touch and voice controls as well as new characters and items. The touch functions let owners pet their character, while the voice recognition commands let them chat.
Home & Gardenvaletmag.com

Keep Your Place Cool

Windows can let in about 25% of summer heat just from the sunlight alone. The first thing experts tell you to do is add some sort of cover to block the light—especially during the peak hours in the early afternoon. Solar shades filter the light but are opaque enough to still see through. Window films go one step further, allowing you full transparency while providing 91% infrared heat reduction and protecting your furniture from UV-light. Another option is bamboo shades which both block the light while naturally absorbing humidity from the air.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Belkin Smartphone Fitness Mount for Treadmills, Bikes, Ellipticals

Plenty of people exercise with their phone. The Belkin Smartphone Fitness Mount lets you easily attach your phone to your elliptical, treadmill, spin bike, and other gym surfaces. It is made for iPhone 12 and works with MagSafe cases up to 3mm thick. It has a ball joint to allow for 360-degree rotation.
Electronicsmacsources.com

Cooling Cuff Body Cooling Wearable REVIEW

Keep cool during hot summer days. I don’t like being hot and I do everything I can to make sure I don’t have to be. I’ve used personal fans and different types of cooling clothing to reduce the amount of heat I feel throughout the day. When I heard about this Cooling Cuff, I thought it might be worth my time to try it. Whenever I get hot, I sweat a lot and just feel gross. So, if this little gadget could help alleviate some of that discomfort, I thought I would give it a shot.
Cell Phonestechxplore.com

A novel approach to wirelessly power wearable devices

Advancements in wearable technology are reshaping the way we live, work and play, and also how healthcare is delivered and received. Wearables that have weaved their way into everyday life include smart watches and wireless earphones, while in the healthcare setting, common devices include wearable injectors, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring patches, listening aids, and more.
Electronicsyou.co.uk

The best handheld fans for keeping you cool on the go

While we’re overjoyed to see summer has finally arrived after weeks of thunderstorms, just like every year, we Brits are poorly equipped to handle hot weather. With no air con in our homes or on public transport and less of us going into cool offices, it makes getting out and about a sticky, sweaty affair. Which is why portable, handheld fans are a must-have.
ElectronicsThe Verge

The next step for wearables could be illness ‘warning lights’

Harpreet Rai, the CEO of smart ring company Oura, often tells a story about a March 2020 Facebook post. An Oura ring user posted that the device said that his overall health score had dropped below his normal level, which prompted him to get tested for COVID-19 — and the test ended up being positive. The company heard from other users, too.
Posted by
Gadget Flow

Olsa Tools Aluminum Socket Organizers with Rubber End Caps sort your drive sockets

Keep your sockets nice and tidy with the Olsa Tools Aluminum Socket Organizers with Rubber End Caps. It will truly save the time you spend organizing your sockets to just five minutes thanks to its easy handling and durable rail system. This organizer uses professional-grade anodized aluminum. Just choose between purple, black, orange, blue, yellow, and red. Moreover, you can customize it with extra clips and end caps. Additionally, these rails come as a single rail or a three-piece kit, and they’ll fit your ¼, ⅜, and ½-inch drive sockets. The high-quality socket clips have spring-loaded ball bearings that keep your sockets secure so you can carry the rail around. They won’t fall off the holder even when upside down!
Electronicsnortheastern.edu

How to keep cool without turning on the A/C

The sun beats down, making everything you touch radiate burning heat. Beads of sweat form all over your body, even when you sit still. It’s one of those beastly hot summer (or spring) days. Then, you go inside your house and turn on the air conditioning to its highest setting....
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung develops OLED ‘skin’ display wearable device with fitness tracking

Samsung has just developed a futuristic flexible display technology that can be used as a wearable. This device can act as a fitness tracker, replacing the bulky smartwatches and other smart bands. According to the company’s official Newsroom, researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) have just developed...
Home & Gardenlsuagcenter.com

Best Ways to Cut the Cost of Keeping Cool

You probably think of an air conditioner as something that puts cool air in your home, but what it really does is remove heat and moisture from the air in your home. So an understanding of how heat gets in your home is the key to choosing the most cost-effective ways to cut summer utility bills while staying cool and comfortable.
Electronicsgadgetify.com

RainPoint WiFi Watering System for Indoor Gardens

Keeping your indoor plants in good shape doesn’t have to be hard. Not when you can use smart systems like the RainPoint WiFi Watering System to take care of your plants. It combines with your smartphone to water your plants at the right time. It stores your programs internally, so they can be restored after a power outage.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
TheStreet

KBRS Launches Line Of "Shower Jewelry" Corner Shower Shelves To Add Space, And Style, To Showers

HARDEEVILLE, S.C., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBRS, the premier manufacturer of custom waterproof tile shower bases, slopes, seats, niches and accessories, has launched a new line of waterproof custom corner shower shelves to add storage to showers, without sacrificing space. The new product line, KBRS Shower Jewelry, is a full line of mounted corner shower shelves to help maximize space and offer beautiful options for organization within a shower. KBRS Shower Jewelry not only enhances the overall look of KBRS custom showers with premium construction that resists daily wear and prevents water stains, but offers an innovative design to create a sleek, polished look in both new and existing tile showers.