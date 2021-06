I’m looking at big-time college sports, and I see them going the way of “Thelma and Louise,” driving that nice car right off the cliff. College sports are in the news this week, and not in a good way. Oh sure, this business of finding a way to compensate the young men and women who play the sports and, in some cases — please take note I said “some” cases — sounds very noble and high-minded. But it is not that simple.