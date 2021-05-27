Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla loses U.S. designation for some advanced safety features

By David Shepardson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MG45i_0aCa1kBN00
A Tesla logo hangs on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo/File Photo

Newer Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will no longer be labeled as having some advanced safety features after the automaker said it was removing radar sensors to transition to a camera-based Autopilot system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

The U.S. agency confirmed it updated its website to show that Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 "do not have NHTSA’s check mark for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support."

The agency said it "only includes check marks for the model production range for the vehicles tested."

The NHTSA's five-star crash ratings website includes check marks for up to four recommended advanced safety technologies.

Automakers may use safety checkmarks to promote certain features to potential buyers, and consumers may use them to rate vehicles.

Both Tesla models have received five stars for crash and rollover safety, NHTSA's highest rating, and that is unaffected.

Tesla, which did not immediately comment, disclosed on Tuesday in a blog post that it would drop a radar sensor in favor of a camera-focused Autopilot system for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in North America. read more

The agency said Tesla briefed NHTSA on the production change.

The move came amid growing scrutiny by regulators and media coverage about the safety of what Tesla dubs "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving (FSD)" features, following a series of crashes.

While most companies like Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Waymo equip autonomous cars with cameras paired with sensors like lidars and radars, Tesla relied on cameras and one radar to detect and analyze objects.

Tesla's approach helped reduce costs and commercialize its driver assistant features, but experts and other companies have raised safety concerns.

Tesla said the transition to a camera-focused system may result in limitations of some features such as lane-centering and parking assistance, functions which it said will be restored via software updates "in the weeks ahead."

All new Model S and Model X cars, as well as all vehicles built for markets outside North America, will still be equipped with radar, Tesla said.

The NHTSA has opened 28 special investigations into Tesla crashes, with 24 pending, including a fatal crash on May 5 in California.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhtsa#Alphabet Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Tesla Issues Model 3 and Model Y Recalls in U.S. and China

On Thursday, Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued several recalls. The first covers 5,530 of the electric-vehicle (EV) maker's Model 3 and Model Y, its (relatively) budget-category sedan and SUV, respectively. In the case of the Model 3s, the affected cars span the years 2018 to 2020. Model Ys from 2019 to 2021 are also covered by the recall.
Cell Phonestesmanian.com

Tesla Will Implement Insurance in-App & Add 'Safety Ratings' & 'Simulator'

Tesla Insurance is very profitable for Tesla car owners, as it offers the best conditions among competitors. At the moment, the company is working to embed Insurance directly into the Tesla App and will add 'Safety Ratings' and 'Simulator' there so that each owner can evaluate their own driving style and understand what insurance premium they should expect.
BusinessCNN

Tesla Model 3 loses key Consumer Reports rankings

New York (CNN Business) — Tesla's best-selling Model 3 sedan lost two designations from Consumer Reports after the company made changes to the car's automatic braking and front collision warning systems. The car also was stripped of its designation as Top Safety Pick+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Tesla Model 3 and Y Lose Adjustable Lumbar Due to "Almost no Usage"

If your friends have a bad back, you might not want to consider a Model 3 or Model Y anymore. Tesla is taking lumbar support for the front passenger's seat out of both of those models moving forward, even though it's a common feature among premium cars. This comes right after Tesla announced it will no longer use radar for these vehicles' driver assist systems, which now rely entirely on a camera-based setup.
Carsrenewanews.com

Tesla looks to recruit Autopilot testers in major U.S. cities

Tesla is looking to recruit several Autopilot test drivers in major U.S. cities as the company continues to ramp its self-driving efforts in the country. For years, Tesla has been known for its semi-autonomous vehicles that assist drivers in traveling while creating a safer environment on the road for everyone.Brought to you by: EV Driven.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

Tesla loses head of energy operations

Tesla’s head of energy operations has left the company amid an important growth phase for the ‘Tesla Energy’ division. RJ Johnson was a US Army officer who graduated from West Point in civil engineering. When leaving the service in 2007, he joined NextEra, a large electric utility company operating throughout...
Carsteslanorth.com

Tesla Vision AutoPilot Safety Features Put to the Test [VIDEO]

After Tesla rolled out its pure vision cameras to replace radar technology, many customers are out on the road testing the technology when it comes to Forward Collision Warnings (FCW) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). A new video from Kevin Smith shows updated tests during both daytime and nighttime with...
EconomyForexTV.com

Tesla stock holds to weekly advance after ‘Plaid’ Model S

Tesla Inc. stock fell on Friday after the unveiling of a souped-up version of its Model S sedan late Thursday, but the stock held on to gains around 1.3% for the week. The Model S, a sedan first sold in 2012, has lost ground to Tesla’s cheaper sedan, the Model 3, and the newest offering, the compact SUV Model Y. The “Plaid” version of the Model S, which had its interior redesigned and is faster and more expensive, is also a few months late to get to market, and the Thursday event itself was more than one hour late in starting. Tesla and other auto makers have endured months of chip and parts shortages and rising raw-materials costs just as demand for new and used cars has increased. A revamped Model X, Tesla’s full-size SUV, is also in the works. Shares of Tesla have lost 14% this year, but advanced 212% in the past 12 months. That contrasts with gains of 13% and 41% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
CarsModern Bulk Transporter

Detroit adds safety features to Assurance suite of systems

“We are focused on manufacturing the best trucks in the industry, and our customers tell us that there is nothing more critical than the safety features included in our Freightliner and Western Star trucks,” said David Carson, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Daimler Trucks North America. “The ongoing evolution of our Detroit Assurance offerings is based on our unwavering commitment to developing purposeful technologies and solutions that will help protect truck drivers, other motorists and pedestrians.”
CarsUS News and World Report

U.S. Safety Agency Probes 10 Tesla Crash Deaths Since 2016

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday they have opened 30 investigations into Tesla crashes involving 10 deaths since 2016 where advanced driver assistance systems were suspected of use. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a list offering details about crashes under review by its Special...
BusinessArkansas Online

Elon Musk shows Tesla's fastest car

Elon Musk billed Tesla's newest vehicle, the Model S Plaid, as a halo product that proves the superiority of electric cars at an event marking the start of deliveries to customers. "Why make this really fast car that's crazy fast?" the chief executive officer asked rhetorically outside Tesla's factory in...
CarsStreetInsider.com

NHTSA Checking 10 Deaths Involving Tesla (TSLA) Cars In Last 5 Years

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reviewing 30 incidents that yielded 10 deaths involving Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) cars since 2016, the agency said, according to Reuters. Tesla's advanced driver assistance...
Economywccftech.com

Elon Musk Teases NHTSA, Attacks Tesla Safety Critics In Fresh Statements

At the launch event of Tesla's latest electric vehicle, the Model S Plaid, company chief Mr. Elon Musk shared new data which highlighted Tesla's vehicle safety. During his presentation announcing the Plaid, Mr. Musk revealed that while the new vehicle is yet to receive a safety rating from the United States government, Tesla's internal tests have led the company to believe that the Model S Plaid can achieve the lowest probability of injury for any vehicle tested since 2011. Tesla made similar claims for the Model 3 in 2019, following which the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued it a cease-and-desist order, as it worried that Tesla was gaining an unfair marketing advantage with the claims.
CarsWALA-TV FOX10

Safety regulators investigate Tesla crashes

Thirty Tesla crashes are being investigated by U.S. safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced its probe into Tesla crashes relating to 10 deaths since 2016. In each of these crashes, the auto company's advanced driver assistance system, or autopilot, is suspected to have been engaged. But, the...
CarsAutoblog

NHTSA lists its investigations into 30 Tesla crashes, 10 of them deadly

WASHINGTON — U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday they have opened 30 investigations into Tesla crashes involving 10 deaths since 2016 where advanced driver assistance systems were suspected of use. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a list offering details about crashes under review by its Special...