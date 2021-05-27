Cancel
Nicki Minaj Celebrates "Beam Me Up Scotty" Being Highest Charting Re-Release Mixtape

By Erika Marie
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeeks ago, Nicki Minaj surprised fans by re-releasing her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty with a few extra tracks. On "Seeing Green," we found Minaj reuniting with Lil Wayne and Drake, and quickly, the song, as well as the mixtape, became a favorite worldwide. Hours ago, Nicki jumped back on Instagram to share her latest record-breaking accomplishment, this time celebrating Beam Me Up Scotty officially becoming the highest-charting re-release mixtape from a rapper in Hip Hop history.

