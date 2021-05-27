Special Weather Statement issued for Harper by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the situation closely. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or if storms threaten you. Target Area: Harper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR western Harper County Until 800 PM CDT AT 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Slapout, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of ping pong balls Wind gusts to 60 MPH Frequent cloud to ground lightningalerts.weather.gov