Special Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: York A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF YORK COUNTY UNTIL 900 PM EDT At 826 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Delta, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Delta, Sunnyburn, Holtwood, Susquehanna Trails, Fawn Grove and Peach Bottom.