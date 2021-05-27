Severe Weather Statement issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Roosevelt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROOSEVELT COUNTY At 627 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arch, or 7 miles southeast of Portales, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Portales, Dora, Arch and Rogers. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH