Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR BEAVER COUNTY At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Elmwood, or 9 miles southeast of Beaver, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Beaver, Forgan, Mocane, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH