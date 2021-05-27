The River Cats are playing at home to limited crowds. Here’s when capacity will be full

Last week the River Cats played their first home game in 617 days to a limited crowd. Next month, those restrictions will be lifted. The club announced Wednesday that social distancing and capacity restrictions at Sutter Health Park will be removed beginning June 17, when Sacramento begins a 12-game homestand. The defending Triple-A national champions will host the Salt Lake Bees for six games, then take a day off before the Reno Aces visit the West Sacramento ballpark.