Temperature changes caused by global warming could limit or halt whisky production at some of Scotland’s distilleries in the next 60 years, a report has warned.Researchers from University College London (UCL) found that impending heat and drought stress caused by the climate crisis could drastically impact the three ingredients (water, barley and yeast) needed to make whiskey in the country.The report, which was commissioned by Glengoyne Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, suggests Scotland will face more intense droughts over a longer period of time by the 2080s, leading to a reduced and intermittent water supply in some areas.Whisky distilleries use...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO