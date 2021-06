Boris Johnson and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison have agreed a free trade agreement – the first deal hammered out by the UK government from scratch since Brexit.Downing Street has boasted that the deal marks a “new dawn” between the two countries, claiming it will open up “fantastic opportunities” for British businesses and consumers.But UK farmers are dreading the consequences. They are worried it will see the domestic market is flooded with cheaper, lower-quality meat which will undercut their own produce and put their livelihoods at risk.What’s in the deal and how much damage could it do?The deal sees the...