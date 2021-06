Minnesota Vikings fans are mostly divided in their perspective on Kirk Cousins. There is something we can’t disagree on, though: the dude puts in work like a franchise quarterback. When you sign a QB to a massive contract – as Minnesota did with ol’Kirk (twice!) – the expectation is that he is going to devote himself to his craft, that he’ll put in an unbelievable amount of work. No one can really dispute that Kirk does this, so we begin with how he is working toward improving. After that, we talk a little about Zimmer’s ability as a play caller and then finish off with TVG content and wider purple chatter.