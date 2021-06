In recent years, global cloud computing expenditures and the demand for cloud services have increased substantially. DerbySoft’s services are constantly increasing, which requires thousands of machines to run various business services on AWS, resulting in an increase in manual maintenance. Connectivity, in general, is complex with various service components in the pipeline all at one time. If one component malfunctions, there could be incredible disruption to a connection. The current alarms and manual inspections make covering all the components with the servers challenging.