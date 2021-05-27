Cancel
Kind Stranger Lays on Ground To Help Calm Toddler With Autism

By Mark Chalifoux
Posted by 
The Dad
The Dad
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quick stop, every parent, period, knows the panic and dread when your kid melts down in public. It’s embarrassing and nothing can make you feel more helpless. It can feel as though your abilities as a parent are being tested in front of a studio audience, and you can’t even calm your own child. Typically, you get ignored or get awkward stares and/or muttered comments from bystanders. It’s all humiliating. But Rudy’s mom shared a story about a man who didn’t fit into any of those categories. He saw what was happening, and asked if she was OK. That’s it, a simple gesture from one person to see if he could help another person having a bad day. So dang pure.

The Dad

The Dad

