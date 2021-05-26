Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

72ND AUBURN CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING AWARD WINNERS

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 8 days ago

Each year the Auburn Chamber Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of the Auburn business community and an opportunity to celebrate the successes of the past year, applaud outstanding area businesses and look forward to the year ahead. This year’s meeting, held at The Hotel at Auburn University, featured remarks by the following: Rod Carter, 2020 chair of the Auburn Chamber; Dr. Cory Smith, Auburn United Methodist Church; Stacy Williams Jordan, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate; Anna Hovey, Auburn Chamber; Mayor Ron Anders, City of Auburn; and Elliott MacIsaac, 2021 chair of the Auburn Chamber. The meeting was presented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate and sponsored by Alabama Power, CenterState Bank, Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, Prewett Pest Control and The Hotel at Auburn University.

opelikaobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Auburn, AL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Auburn#Job Opportunities#Charitable Contributions#Alabama Power#Centerstate Bank#Carr Riggs Ingram#Prewett Pest Control#Eagle Awards#Eloise Design Co#Teague Award Lrb#Auburnbank#The Auburn Chamber#Spirit Of Auburn Awards#Retailer Of The Year#Hornsby Farms#Niffer#Place And Retailer Of#Customer Service Crowns#Therapy Boutique#River Bank Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
Related
Auburn, ALwvtm13.com

Final beam raised for new Auburn University building

AUBURN, Ala. — The last construction beam for a new building at Auburn University was raised into place today. A news release states the beam is part of the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey attended the event, saying the new building will benefit tourism...
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Help really, really wanted: Auburn-Opelika hotels and restaurants desperately seek employees

There is work for anyone who is looking in East Alabama right now, especially at restaurants and hotels. Businesses across Opelika and Auburn are posting signs offering on-the-spot interviews, with some hospitality businesses offering hourly wages in double digits as they try to rebuild staffing to meet rising consumer demand after a year of COVID-19 restrictions on travel, foot traffic and the like.
Auburn, ALbassmaster.com

College: Auburn Tigers take the title on Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. — Connor Jacob and Sam Smith knew they had a future together in bass fishing, even when they were grade school classmates back home in Illinois. Looks like the future is now for the Auburn University teammates. Jacob and Smith won the 2021 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series at...
Lee County, ALOpelika-Auburn News

EAMC opts against vaccinating children under the age of 16

East Alabama Medical Center has decided to let local doctors handle vaccinating teenagers against COVID-19. Federal regulators have approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12-15, but those shots will not be available at the Community Vaccine Clinic across from Auburn Mall. “Children and young teenagers are simply different...
Lee County, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Leadership Lee County names Aubrey Morrison new executive director

Leadership Lee County has named Aubrey Morrison as its next executive director. In an interview, Morrison said it was “an honor” to be named to the job. He will assume control of the planning, execution and general management of the organization under the direction of and reporting to the board of directors.
Lee County, ALOpelika-Auburn News

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Lee, Tallapoosa

Lee and Tallapoosa counties reported no new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). The rate of new infections continues to be slow and steady. Russell County had three new cases, Chambers County reported four new cases and Macon County reported five new cases, according to Bamatracker.com.
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

'Starting to return to normal': AU graduation weekend brought much-needed tourist revenue to area

Hotels and other tourism-centric businesses are recovering from a tough 2020, thanks to a resurgence of activity around Auburn University and Lee County. “I really feel like people are just itching to get out and go do things,” said Cat Bobo, communications manager for A-O Tourism. “This past weekend was (Auburn University’s) graduation. We pulled the hotel numbers this morning just to check them out because we had heard from restaurants that it was an insane weekend. … It was an 89 percent occupancy over the two nights of graduation.
Auburn, ALauburnvillager.com

Pick up tips at Master Gardeners tour May 15-16

With spring in full swing, many residents are busy tending their yards and gardens to enhance their outdoor experience over the coming months. They will be able to pick up some expert tips next weekend when Lee County Master Gardeners of Alabama (LCMGA) hosts its “Spring Stroll” 2021 Garden Tour on May 15 and 16.
Alabama StateOpelika-Auburn News

Ivey to end Alabama restrictions in July; local COVID-19 numbers lag

Gov. Kay Ivey announced this week that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end May 31, and the state of emergency will end July 6. “For over a year now, Alabamians, like people around the globe, have made sacrifices and adjusted to a temporary ‘new normal.’ We have learned much since last year, and this is absolutely now a managed pandemic. Our infection rates and hospitalizations are in better shape, and over 1.5 million Alabamians have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Ivey said.
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

EAMC clinic needs volunteers; COVID-19 infections continue recent pace

Calling it “petty vandalism,” Arnold said he first noticed the sign’s disappearance earlier this week. He said its being stolen could be connected to a “right of passage” for college students. Road Tunes Custom Musical Roads, the Auburn-based company behind the musical road, shared the news Wednesday afternoon across its social media channels. “ALERT: someone has stolen the #WarEagleRoad sign!!! Please help us get it back... spread the word to @AuburnTigers, @AuburnU, the whole #AuburnFamily and everyone who loves our #WarEagle #musicalroad,” Road Tunes wrote on Twitter. Arnold said he does not consider the sign or the road his “piece of art,” instead calling it university property. Two “War Eagle Road” signs stand near the 154-feet musical road. The identical sign following the road remained adhered to its post late Thursday morning. The sign’s disappearance follows a stolen sign from.
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

MAKING THE GRADE – OSKAR’S CAFÉ

My Mama Barbara Patton (By the way, she is not the former mayor of Opelika, but I think it’s cool that they share the same name.) is an outstanding Southern cook, as were my grandmothers, Vivian Brooks McEachern Adamson, Mama’s Mama, and Pearl Coker Patton, Daddy’s Mama. Unfortunately, the history of great cooks in my family has stopped with me. I can cook, but I really don’t like to cook. As I’ve mentioned before, I just love to eat.
Alabama StateOpelika-Auburn News

Alabama, Lee County COVID numbers remain steady

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 662 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday and Wednesday. System upgrades prevented ADPH from updating its numbers Tuesday, thus accounting for the higher-than-normal rise in cases. Lee County reported 22 new cases. Russell County had five new cases. Chambers County reported 10...
Lee County, ALopelikaobserver.com

United Way of Lee County kicks-off Stuff the Bus school supply collection

Although most of us are dreaming about summer, United Way of Lee County has its eyes set on the start of the school year. United Way is gearing up for its annual Stuff the Bus initiative, which provides hundreds of children in Lee County a new backpack and school supplies for the upcoming school year. With nearly 4,000 Lee County students living in poverty, this program is critical. To make this year a success, and provide a backpack for every eligible child, they need your help.